Report: Milwaukee metro area added 390 tech jobs in 2017

Ranks 35th among U.S. metros for tech industry job growth

by

March 28, 2018, 12:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/innovation/report-milwaukee-metro-area-added-390-tech-jobs-in-2017/

The Milwaukee metro area added 390 tech jobs in 2017, ranking it 35th among the nation’s metros for job growth in the tech industry, according to a new report by trade group CompTIA.

With a total of 71,200 tech workers, the Milwaukee metro area’s overall net tech employment ranked 32nd among U.S. metros, according to the annual Cyberstates analysis. 

Tech workers made up 8 percent of the Milwaukee area’s overall workforce and the industry contributed $6.9 billion to the metro area’s economy in 2017, the report said.

Milwaukee’s tech job growth places it among the bottom of the list of U.S. metros. The only five major metro areas to see lower growth rates were Birmingham, which added 100 jobs; Oklahoma City, which added none; New Orleans and Memphis, which both lost 500 jobs; and Houston, which lost 1,600 jobs.

However, while the Milwaukee area’s tech job gains appeared modest, job growth in that sector outpaced other industries, including health care services, construction, and hotels/restaurants, according to the report.

Statewide, Wisconsin’s technology industry grew by about 2,250 jobs in 2017, which ranked 17th among all states for tech job gains.

The state has 211,900 tech workers, which amounts to 6.8 percent of the state’s total workforce, the report said. Wisconsin ranked 19th among the 50 states in net tech employment.

“The growth of the tech industry in Wisconsin reflects not only the rise of tech-based businesses, but the evolution of traditional sectors – manufacturing, agriculture and financial services, for example – as they embrace technology to become more efficient, productive and competitive,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “As the state’s economy expands, the challenge will become finding the talent to fulfill the jobs of today as well as tomorrow.”

Wisconsin climbed the report’s rankings from No. 40 in 2016 to No. 28 in 2017 for its “innovation score,” which measures tech startups and new tech business formations, as well as venture capital investment in the state.

The state also saw a 47 percent jump in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, drones, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and augmented reality, and blockchain. Those positions accounted for about 10 percent of total tech job postings.

Other findings from the report include:

  • The average tech industry wage in Wisconsin is $81,700, compared to the state’s average private sector annual wage of $46,750.
  • Wisconsin’s tech sector is responsible for an estimated 6.3 percent, or $18 billion, of the state’s economy.
  • The strongest year-over-year job growth was in the areas of packaged software, which saw a 8.7 percent increase, and IT services and custom software services, which saw a 4.3 percent increase.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

The Milwaukee metro area added 390 tech jobs in 2017, ranking it 35th among the nation’s metros for job growth in the tech industry, according to a new report by trade group CompTIA.

With a total of 71,200 tech workers, the Milwaukee metro area’s overall net tech employment ranked 32nd among U.S. metros, according to the annual Cyberstates analysis. 

Tech workers made up 8 percent of the Milwaukee area’s overall workforce and the industry contributed $6.9 billion to the metro area’s economy in 2017, the report said.

Milwaukee’s tech job growth places it among the bottom of the list of U.S. metros. The only five major metro areas to see lower growth rates were Birmingham, which added 100 jobs; Oklahoma City, which added none; New Orleans and Memphis, which both lost 500 jobs; and Houston, which lost 1,600 jobs.

However, while the Milwaukee area’s tech job gains appeared modest, job growth in that sector outpaced other industries, including health care services, construction, and hotels/restaurants, according to the report.

Statewide, Wisconsin’s technology industry grew by about 2,250 jobs in 2017, which ranked 17th among all states for tech job gains.

The state has 211,900 tech workers, which amounts to 6.8 percent of the state’s total workforce, the report said. Wisconsin ranked 19th among the 50 states in net tech employment.

“The growth of the tech industry in Wisconsin reflects not only the rise of tech-based businesses, but the evolution of traditional sectors – manufacturing, agriculture and financial services, for example – as they embrace technology to become more efficient, productive and competitive,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “As the state’s economy expands, the challenge will become finding the talent to fulfill the jobs of today as well as tomorrow.”

Wisconsin climbed the report’s rankings from No. 40 in 2016 to No. 28 in 2017 for its “innovation score,” which measures tech startups and new tech business formations, as well as venture capital investment in the state.

The state also saw a 47 percent jump in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, drones, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and augmented reality, and blockchain. Those positions accounted for about 10 percent of total tech job postings.

Other findings from the report include:

  • The average tech industry wage in Wisconsin is $81,700, compared to the state’s average private sector annual wage of $46,750.
  • Wisconsin’s tech sector is responsible for an estimated 6.3 percent, or $18 billion, of the state’s economy.
  • The strongest year-over-year job growth was in the areas of packaged software, which saw a 8.7 percent increase, and IT services and custom software services, which saw a 4.3 percent increase.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm