Regional innovation conference to be held in Milwaukee

The Great Lakes International Innovation Summit will be held in Milwaukee beginning Wednesday.

This is the third annual edition of the regional conference, which is put on by the Wisconsin Business Innovator’s Support Association, the Michigan Business Innovation Association and the Illinois Business Innovation Association, all of which are members of the Orlando-based International Business Innovation Association. The organizations are made up of entrepreneurial service providers, such as incubators and accelerators.

GLIn2 will provide educational training and networking for support professionals working with incubators, accelerators, co-working spaces, maker spaces, economic development agencies, universities and Small Business Development Centers.

“It’s really all about discovering best practices,” said Thalia Mendez, secretary of the WBISA. “We want people to leave the summit with some tools, with the knowledge of using the tools that are out there.”

The conference, which runs through Friday, kicks off with a Lakefront Brewery tour and covers topics such as business model generation for entrepreneurial support organizations, and assessing prospective entrepreneurs’ readiness.

Speakers include David Brier, founder of Rising Above the Noise and brand expert, and keynote Sidney Moncrief, managing partner of Moncrief One Team, former NBA star and lifelong entrepreneur.

The conference will be held at the Hilton Milwaukee Downtown hotel. Registration is available at www.glin2.com.