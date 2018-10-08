Regional innovation conference to be held in Milwaukee

Great Lakes International Innovation Summit starts Wednesday

by

October 08, 2018, 1:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/innovation/regional-innovation-conference-to-be-held-in-milwaukee/

The Great Lakes International Innovation Summit will be held in Milwaukee beginning Wednesday.

Sidney Moncrief leads a group of military service members and military veterans in a “Go Bucks!” cheer at the Bucks’ practice facility in St. Francis in 2015.
(PHOTO: Milwaukee VA Medical Center)

This is the third annual edition of the regional conference, which is put on by the Wisconsin Business Innovator’s Support Association, the Michigan Business Innovation Association and the Illinois Business Innovation Association, all of which are members of the Orlando-based International Business Innovation Association. The organizations are made up of entrepreneurial service providers, such as incubators and accelerators.

GLIn2 will provide educational training and networking for support professionals working with incubators, accelerators, co-working spaces, maker spaces, economic development agencies, universities and Small Business Development Centers.

“It’s really all about discovering best practices,” said Thalia Mendez, secretary of the WBISA. “We want people to leave the summit with some tools, with the knowledge of using the tools that are out there.”

The conference, which runs through Friday, kicks off with a Lakefront Brewery tour and covers topics such as business model generation for entrepreneurial support organizations, and assessing prospective entrepreneurs’ readiness.

Speakers include David Brier, founder of Rising Above the Noise and brand expert, and keynote Sidney Moncrief, managing partner of Moncrief One Team, former NBA star and lifelong entrepreneur.

The conference will be held at the Hilton Milwaukee Downtown hotel. Registration is available at www.glin2.com.

The Great Lakes International Innovation Summit will be held in Milwaukee beginning Wednesday.

Sidney Moncrief leads a group of military service members and military veterans in a “Go Bucks!” cheer at the Bucks’ practice facility in St. Francis in 2015.
(PHOTO: Milwaukee VA Medical Center)

This is the third annual edition of the regional conference, which is put on by the Wisconsin Business Innovator’s Support Association, the Michigan Business Innovation Association and the Illinois Business Innovation Association, all of which are members of the Orlando-based International Business Innovation Association. The organizations are made up of entrepreneurial service providers, such as incubators and accelerators.

GLIn2 will provide educational training and networking for support professionals working with incubators, accelerators, co-working spaces, maker spaces, economic development agencies, universities and Small Business Development Centers.

“It’s really all about discovering best practices,” said Thalia Mendez, secretary of the WBISA. “We want people to leave the summit with some tools, with the knowledge of using the tools that are out there.”

The conference, which runs through Friday, kicks off with a Lakefront Brewery tour and covers topics such as business model generation for entrepreneurial support organizations, and assessing prospective entrepreneurs’ readiness.

Speakers include David Brier, founder of Rising Above the Noise and brand expert, and keynote Sidney Moncrief, managing partner of Moncrief One Team, former NBA star and lifelong entrepreneur.

The conference will be held at the Hilton Milwaukee Downtown hotel. Registration is available at www.glin2.com.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am