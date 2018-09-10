New tech-focused event to launch at Maker Faire Milwaukee

Corporations and startups to display technology at Midwest TechConnect

September 10, 2018, 1:30 PM

A new event called Midwest TechConnect will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29 as part of Maker Faire Milwaukee.

A giant hydraulic mechanical hand was on exhibit at Maker Faire Milwaukee in 2016.

The event, sponsored by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and the Milwaukee Institute, aims to display technology-driven southeastern Wisconsin companies and allow them to share best practices. It will include about 10 booths from area corporations and startups, and the participating companies will take part in a networking event that day.

“We got to thinking about all of technology that will be on display and thought, ‘Why not invite businesses and startups to this event to network to help raise the visibility of our region’s tech community?’” said Kathleen Gallagher, executive director of the Milwaukee Institute.

About 40,000 people are expected to attend Maker Faire Milwaukee, which is put on by Brinn Labs and features about 250 exhibitors covering areas including robotics, advanced manufacturing, solar energy, electronics and software development. The Maker Faire will also have other special events, performances and hands-on programs for students and families, recent college graduates and skilled technology professionals. Attendees include inventors, educators, students, do-it-yourselfers and technology enthusiasts, according to the Maker Faire.

“(Midwest TechConnect) really has been part of ongoing discussions about Northwestern Mutual’s interest in making Milwaukee a tech hub and some projects they’ve undertaken to raise Milwaukee’s profile in this area,” said Carrie Wettstein, producer of Maker Faire Milwaukee and managing director of Brinn Labs. “So the professorships and data science investments that we’re making at Marquette and UWM, and we’ve been talking with them about Maker Faire and the larger maker movement.”

The Maker Faire and Midwest TechConnect are free and open to the public. TechConnect will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29. The Maker Faire will be held on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

