HATCH startup contest expanding to southeastern Wisconsin

Pitch events give entrepreneurs a chance to compete for cash prizes

by

March 22, 2018, 1:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/innovation/hatch-startup-contest-expanding-to-southeastern-wisconsin/

HATCH, a startup pitch series that gives Wisconsin entrepreneurs a chance to compete for cash prizes, will expand to southeastern Wisconsin, program organizers BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and NEWaukee announced Thursday.

The Milwaukee-based venture philanthropy organization and Milwaukee social architecture firm, which together launched the HATCH program last year, plan to bring the pitch events to the greater Racine and Kenosha areas, as well as Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie, this year.

HATCH events were held in four central Wisconsin cities, including Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, during the program’s inaugural year.

“There are entrepreneurs, creators and creatives in all parts of the state and our goal in year two of HATCH is to help provide a platform for them to grow their ideas into companies,” said Jeremy Fojut, chief idea officer at NEWaukee. “That takes the support of an entire community.”

At the events, presenters have five minutes to pitch in front of judges and a live audience. The winner of each event receives $2,000 and qualifies as a semi-finalist for the regional finale. The winner of the finale takes home $5,000 and other business services.

HATCH events will be held in the southeastern, central and northwestern Wisconsin regions during the months of May, July, and September. Regional finales will be held in November.

HATCH, a startup pitch series that gives Wisconsin entrepreneurs a chance to compete for cash prizes, will expand to southeastern Wisconsin, program organizers BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and NEWaukee announced Thursday.

The Milwaukee-based venture philanthropy organization and Milwaukee social architecture firm, which together launched the HATCH program last year, plan to bring the pitch events to the greater Racine and Kenosha areas, as well as Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie, this year.

HATCH events were held in four central Wisconsin cities, including Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, during the program’s inaugural year.

“There are entrepreneurs, creators and creatives in all parts of the state and our goal in year two of HATCH is to help provide a platform for them to grow their ideas into companies,” said Jeremy Fojut, chief idea officer at NEWaukee. “That takes the support of an entire community.”

At the events, presenters have five minutes to pitch in front of judges and a live audience. The winner of each event receives $2,000 and qualifies as a semi-finalist for the regional finale. The winner of the finale takes home $5,000 and other business services.

HATCH events will be held in the southeastern, central and northwestern Wisconsin regions during the months of May, July, and September. Regional finales will be held in November.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm