Hatch pitch series schedule set

BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation has announced the schedule for statewide entrepreneurship pitch series HATCH.

The southeastern Wisconsin events will be held in Kenosha and Racine. There are also central Wisconsin region events in Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau and Marshfield; and northwest Wisconsin region events in Eau Claire, Menomonie and Chippewa Falls.

There will be four southeastern Wisconsin events, all of which will begin at 6 p.m.:

May 24, Southport Beach House, Kenosha.

July 25, Racine (venue TBD).

Sept. 20, Kenosha (venue TBD).

Nov. 8, regional finale hosted by southeastern Wisconsin HATCH, Racine (venue TBD).

Applications are now being accepted for entrepreneurs interested in pitching their ideas at HATCH events. More information is available at newaukee.com/event/hatch.

The aim of the events is to connect innovators with industry experts, professional service firms, banks, nonprofits, business leaders and investors. First held last year in central Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. provided an entrepreneurship support grant to expand the HATCH program to three regions in 2018. It is organized by Milwaukee-based venture philanthropy organization BrightStar and Milwaukee-based social architecture firm NEWaukee.

“WEDC was impressed with the success that HATCH had last year in supporting entrepreneurs in central Wisconsin and we look forward to seeing the same results as this innovative program expands to other regions of the state,” said Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “We are pleased to be able to provide additional funding to offer more resources to entrepreneurs through programs like HATCH.”