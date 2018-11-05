gener8tor graduates five startups in 15th program

Milwaukee- and Madison-based startup accelerator gener8tor will celebrate the completion of its 15th program at its Premiere Night event on Nov. 14 at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

The “gener8tor Milwaukee 2018” cohort features companies headquartered in Milwaukee, Toronto, Chicago, Ottawa and Indianapolis. gener8tor attracted 1,024 applicants for this program.

“This cohort was selected from our largest applicant pool ever. From drone interceptors to a diversity career advancement platform, this gener8tor cohort demonstrated the very best of startups from across North America,” said gener8tor co-founder Troy Vosseller.

One of the companies, PAXAFE has relocated to Milwaukee. PAXAFE joins other gener8tor alumni, including Bright Cellars, Lumanu and Exit 7C that have established offices in Milwaukee following their participation in gener8tor.

“gener8tor is our opportunity to showcase the Milwaukee startup ecosystem. The fact that many startups end up relocating to Milwaukee after their participation in gener8tor is a testament to the great investors, mentors and corporate partners in our network,” said gener8tor co-founder Joe Kirgues.

Premiere Night is an invitation-only celebration of gener8tor’s latest class of startups and entrepreneurship. The five companies presenting at Premiere Night will include:

AirShare , based in Ottawa, Ontario, designs and manufactures drone interceptors and control systems to detect, track and safely mitigate wayward or malicious drones.

Noirefy , based in Chicago, offers a pool of African-American, Latinx, Native American and female candidates to employers looking for a representative workforce.

SnapShyft , based in Indianapolis, connects short-staffed food and beverage venues with on-demand, qualified workers (e.g. servers, bartenders, cooks).

PAXAFE , now based in Milwaukee, protects the shipment of high-value products (e.g. diamonds, jewelry, money, hard drives) via its IoT-enabled, reusable, traceable and secure packaging solution.

Raw Office, Toronto, saves businesses on supplies via its next-generation procurement platform. Raw Office identifies and solves inefficiencies in current procurement processes, outputs suggested improvements and automates the reordering and fulfillment process.