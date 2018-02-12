gBETA to launch Indianapolis program

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor has announced its gBETA program will expand to Indianapolis this spring.

gBETA Indy is slated to begin April 29 and run through June 14. Five startups will be chosen to participate in the first cohort. The program will then be held two to three times per year in that market, with five participating companies each time.

The gBETA program, which is aimed at helping early-stage companies create a customer base and achieve progress that would garner angel or accelerator investment, includes one-on-one coaching, office space, and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, potential customers, corporate partners and investors.

“Indiana has created an entrepreneurial ecosystem where business accelerators like gener8tor can help foster Hoosiers’ innovative ideas and transform them into successful companies,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. “The gBETA program will be the first public accelerator in Indiana’s history, creating a pipeline for homegrown startups to connect with a national network of investors and customers. As a state, we’ll remain committed to fueling startup development, attracting capital investment and creating good jobs for Hoosiers.”

Hendricks Commercial Properties will host the program out of its Massala Building in Indianapolis. Hendricks helped launch the first gBETA program in Beloit, where its headquarters is located.

“gener8tor is the best of the best and they have a proven track record of success in fostering strong growth in the startup community. We are excited that they have chosen Indy for their next gBETA program,” said Isaac Bamgbose, vice president at Hendricks Commercial Properties.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is providing funding for the first cohort of gBETA Indy. The state has been working to increase support and resources for entrepreneurs.

“Ever since investing in Indiana-based DATTUS in 2016, we have been interested in becoming a bigger part of the state’s startup ecosystem,” said Abby Taubner, managing director of gBETA. “We are honored to be partnering with IEDC and Hendricks Commercial Properties to bring our gBETA program to Indy, and we hope to be a mechanism for building more connective tissue between the community and our regional and national network.”

The deadline to apply for the first Indianapolis cohort is April 6. Applications are open only to Indiana-based companies. gBETA is now offered in seven cities across the Midwest.