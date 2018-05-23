Gallagher, Vosseller named to StartingBlock board

StartingBlock Madison, a co-working space and entrepreneurial hub slated to open next month, has named Milwaukee leaders Kathleen Gallagher and Troy Vosseller to its board.

Gallagher is executive director of technology advocacy organization Milwaukee Institute. Vosseller is co-founder of nationally-ranked startup accelerator gener8tor, which is based in Milwaukee and Madison.

Vosseller and Gallagher join six other new board members:

Jackie DiMonte, senior associate at Chicago-based venture capital firm Hyde Park Venture Partners;

Kelly Ehlers, founder and president of Madison-based idea agency Ideas That Evoke;

Max Lynch, co-founder and CEO of Madison-based app developer Ionic;

Scott Resnick, chief operating officer of Madison-based software development firm Hardin Design & Development;

Keith Witek, director of engineering operations and business development, and associate general counsel at California electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors; and

Forrest Woolworth, COO at Madison-based video game startup PerBlue.

Already on the board are: Terry Sivesind, board president, serial Wisconsin entrepreneur and founding member of StartingBlock; Anne Smith, secretary, co-founder and director of the Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic at University of Wisconsin Law School; Pam Christenson, economic development director at Madison Gas and Electric; Peter Gunder, chief business development officer at American Family Insurance and executive responsible for AmFam Ventures; Israel Lopez, owner of Madison Noteworthy; Mark Richardson, CEO of GigBlender; and Laura Strong, CEO of Propogate Health.

StartingBlock recently unveiled the tenants for the 50,000-square-foot space, which will include Milwaukee-based student entrepreneurship program The Commons and a new location for gener8tor.

StartingBlock will be located in the American Family Insurance Spark Building, part of the $52 million Capital East development project.