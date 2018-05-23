Gallagher, Vosseller named to StartingBlock board

Tesla Motors exec also new director

May 23, 2018, 1:57 PM

StartingBlock Madison, a co-working space and entrepreneurial hub slated to open next month, has named Milwaukee leaders Kathleen Gallagher and Troy Vosseller to its board.

A rendering of StartingBlock Madison.

Gallagher is executive director of technology advocacy organization Milwaukee Institute. Vosseller is co-founder of nationally-ranked startup accelerator gener8tor, which is based in Milwaukee and Madison.

Vosseller and Gallagher join six other new board members:

  • Jackie DiMonte, senior associate at Chicago-based venture capital firm Hyde Park Venture Partners;
  • Kelly Ehlers, founder and president of Madison-based idea agency Ideas That Evoke;
  • Max Lynch, co-founder and CEO of Madison-based app developer Ionic;
  • Scott Resnick, chief operating officer of Madison-based software development firm Hardin Design & Development;
  • Keith Witek, director of engineering operations and business development, and associate general counsel at California electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors; and
  • Forrest Woolworth, COO at Madison-based video game startup PerBlue.

Already on the board are: Terry Sivesind, board president, serial Wisconsin entrepreneur and founding member of StartingBlock; Anne Smith, secretary, co-founder and director of the Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic at University of Wisconsin Law School; Pam Christenson, economic development director at Madison Gas and Electric; Peter Gunder, chief business development officer at American Family Insurance and executive responsible for AmFam Ventures; Israel Lopez, owner of Madison Noteworthy; Mark Richardson, CEO of GigBlender; and Laura Strong, CEO of Propogate Health.

StartingBlock recently unveiled the tenants for the 50,000-square-foot space, which will include Milwaukee-based student entrepreneurship program The Commons and a new location for gener8tor.

StartingBlock will be located in the American Family Insurance Spark Building, part of the $52 million Capital East development project.

