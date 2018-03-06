Friday is the deadline to nominate for Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards

To be presented at BizExpo on May 31

by

March 06, 2018, 1:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/innovation/friday-is-the-deadline-to-nominate-for-bravo-entrepreneur-and-i-q-awards/

Friday is the deadline to submit nominations for the annual BizTimes Media Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards.

This awards program, a main-stage event at BizTimes Media’s annual BizExpo on May 31, celebrates the region’s most creative and innovative entrepreneurs, as well as innovative products, services or processes developed by southeastern Wisconsin companies.

The 2017 I.Q. Innovation Quotient) Award winners.

Ideal Bravo! Entrepreneur nominees are individuals who demonstrate the best traits of entrepreneurship, including willingness to take risk, drive, perseverance, flexibility and more.

Ideal I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) nominees are companies who develop innovative products or services, or those with notably unique and innovative processes, operational structures and/or market strategies.

Self-nominations are welcomed.

Nominations are due by Friday, March 9 at 6 p.m. Click here to fill out a nomination form.

Nominees for the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards must be based in Wisconsin and have a physical presence in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan, Racine, Walworth or Kenosha counties and be able to attend the Bravo! Entrepreneur/I.Q. Awards event.

Click here to see the 2017 winners of the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards.

The awards will be presented at the Bravo! Entrepreneur/I.Q. Awards Luncheon at BizTimes Media’s annual BizExpo on May 31 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. Click here to see a video from the 2017 program. In addition, each Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Award winner will be featured in the May 28 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Friday is the deadline to submit nominations for the annual BizTimes Media Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards.

This awards program, a main-stage event at BizTimes Media’s annual BizExpo on May 31, celebrates the region’s most creative and innovative entrepreneurs, as well as innovative products, services or processes developed by southeastern Wisconsin companies.

The 2017 I.Q. Innovation Quotient) Award winners.

Ideal Bravo! Entrepreneur nominees are individuals who demonstrate the best traits of entrepreneurship, including willingness to take risk, drive, perseverance, flexibility and more.

Ideal I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) nominees are companies who develop innovative products or services, or those with notably unique and innovative processes, operational structures and/or market strategies.

Self-nominations are welcomed.

Nominations are due by Friday, March 9 at 6 p.m. Click here to fill out a nomination form.

Nominees for the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards must be based in Wisconsin and have a physical presence in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan, Racine, Walworth or Kenosha counties and be able to attend the Bravo! Entrepreneur/I.Q. Awards event.

Click here to see the 2017 winners of the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards.

The awards will be presented at the Bravo! Entrepreneur/I.Q. Awards Luncheon at BizTimes Media’s annual BizExpo on May 31 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. Click here to see a video from the 2017 program. In addition, each Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Award winner will be featured in the May 28 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Some businesses recently ended their relationships with the National Rifle Association. Are they making the right decision?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

MSOE’s AI initiative could propel Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Export Compliance Training Seminar
Marcus Majestic Cinema

03/07/2018-03/08/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Economic & Market Outlook 2018
Embassy Suites Hotel

03/08/20186:00 pm-8:00 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm