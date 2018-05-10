Entrepreneurs offer lessons learned

Four entrepreneurs offered their lessons learned on launching a Milwaukee-area consumer product startup at Central Standard Craft Distillery Wednesday.

The innovators presented as part of the inaugural Startup Milwaukee TANGIBLE, a new programming series that showcases consumer product startups in southeastern Wisconsin.

Asked about their advice for other entrepreneurs in Milwaukee, they offered a few tips.

“It takes a lot more time and money than you think to start your own business, so just being aware of that before you start,” advised Madalyn Joy Manzeck, founder of Port Washington-based bespoke lingerie startup Madalyn Joy Designs.

“If anyone ever sets you up with a meeting, take it,” said Adam Butlein, founder of Cedarburg-based interactive light board manufacturer LiteZilla LLC.

Butlein also advised entrepreneurs to “surround yourself with people who don’t agree with you.”

“Don’t dwell on making a perfect plan because there is no perfect plan,” said Evan Hughes, co-owner of Milwaukee-based craft spirit maker Central Standard Craft Distillery.

“Leverage your partnerships and use your networks as much as you possibly can,” said Nikki Collier, founder of Milwaukee-based all-natural dog treat manufacturer Leashless Lab.

TANGIBLE will be held quarterly at various Milwaukee-area locations.