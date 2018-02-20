BizTimes seeks nominations for entrepreneur and innovation awards

Bravo! and I.Q. Awards to be presented at BizExpo on May 31

February 20, 2018, 11:31 AM

BizTimes Media is accepting nominations for its annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards.

This awards program, a main-stage event at BizTimes Media’s annual BizExpo on May 31, celebrates the region’s most creative and innovative entrepreneurs, as well as innovative products, services or processes developed by southeastern Wisconsin companies.

The 2017 I.Q. Innovation Quotient) Award winners.

Ideal Bravo! Entrepreneur nominees are individuals who demonstrate the best traits of entrepreneurship, including willingness to take risk, drive, perseverance, flexibility and more.

Ideal I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) nominees are companies who develop innovative products or services, or those with notably unique and innovative processes, operational structures and/or market strategies.

Self-nominations are welcomed.

Nominations are due by Friday, March 9 at 6 p.m. Click here to fill out a nomination form.

Nominees for the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards must be based in Wisconsin and have a physical presence in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan, Racine, Walworth or Kenosha counties and be able to attend the Bravo! Entrepreneur/I.Q. Awards event.

Click here to see the 2017 winners of the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards.

The awards will be presented at the Bravo! Entrepreneur/I.Q. Awards Luncheon at BizTimes Media’s annual BizExpo on May 31 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. Click here to see a video from the 2017 program. In addition, each Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Award winner will be featured in the May 28 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee.

