43 Wisconsin companies on Inc. 5000 list

SwanLeap, Diamond Assets make top 10

by

August 15, 2018, 10:53 AM

Mike McKenna, CEO of Diamond Assets

There are 43 Wisconsin companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list released today, with Madison-based SwanLeap taking the top spot at $99 million in 2017 revenue and 75,661 percent three-year growth.

For the state, that’s fewer companies listed than last year, when 54 Wisconsin firms made the list. But, the highest ranking company from the state in 2017 was No. 55. This year, two Wisconsin companies are in the top 10.

The Wisconsin companies on the list are:

  • 1. SwanLeap, Madison
  • 7. Diamond Assets, Milton
  • 316. Driftless Glen Distillery, Baraboo
  • 393. TechCanary, Milwaukee
  • 480. Penrod, Milwaukee
  • 484. EyeKor, Madison
  • 514. Rent College Pads, Milwaukee
  • 655. Farwell, Madison
  • 670. TESCHGlobal, Grafton
  • 895. Approyo, Muskego
  • 901. Evoke Brand Strategies, Madison
  • 1235. Intelligent Video Solutions, Waukesha
  • 1262. Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, Milwaukee
  • 1353. Tundraland Homes Improvements, Kaukana
  • 2059. Bluetree Network, Madison
  • 2136. Creative Marketing Resources, Milwaukee
  • 2181. Delta Defense, West Bend
  • 2371. Hurt Electric, Menomonee Falls
  • 2517. Continental Mapping Consultants, Sun Prairie
  • 2748. Miller Public Adjusters, Appleton
  • 2771. Bevara Building Services, Waukesha
  • 2837. GSF Mortgage, Brookfield
  • 2950. OnCourse Learning, Brookfield
  • 3099. Aladtec, River Falls
  • 3319. Chandra Technologies, Madison
  • 3379. Vantage Point, Kenosha
  • 3436. Blue Door Consulting, Oshkosh
  • 3447. Newport Network Solutions, Menomonee Falls
  • 3653. Information Technology Professionals, Madison
  • 3687. Black-Haak Heating, Greenville
  • 3786. WDS Construction, Beaver Dam
  • 3888. Steele Solutions, Franklin
  • 4087. Breckenridge Landscape Group, New Berlin
  • 4243. ZMAC Transportation, Racine
  • 4263. Millennium (Lake Geneva), Delavan
  • 4367. Surface Mount Technology, Appleton
  • 4434. Americollect, Manitowoc
  • 4565. Synergy Consortium Services, Verona
  • 4613. Sunseed Research, Madison
  • 4624. Midwest Restoration, Little Chute
  • 4823. Warehouse-Lighting Com, New Berlin
  • 4889. Midwest Prototyping, Blue Mounds
  • 4904. MacDonald & Owen Lumber Co., Sparta

Diamond Assets, an Apple hardware trade-up provider, pays schools and businesses for their used apple devices, allowing them to upgrade their hardware. The company reported a 19,717 percent three-year growth rate and $43.1 million in 2017 revenue.

“Just four short years ago, we discovered that schools and businesses were missing out on a critical financial opportunity, as the concept of trading up tech devices was in its infancy and many organizations merely recycled their old technology,” said Mike McKenna, chief executive officer of Diamond Assets. “We encouraged organizations to think differently about the lifespan of their technology, and to trade-up their technology by leveraging the value of their used Apple equipment to purchase new Apple products.”

The 37th annual list by Inc. magazine ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, calculated based on percentage revenue growth from 2014 to 2018 for companies with greater than $100,000 in 2014 revenue and greater than $2 million in 2017 revenue.

