43 Wisconsin companies on Inc. 5000 list

There are 43 Wisconsin companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list released today, with Madison-based SwanLeap taking the top spot at $99 million in 2017 revenue and 75,661 percent three-year growth.

For the state, that’s fewer companies listed than last year, when 54 Wisconsin firms made the list. But, the highest ranking company from the state in 2017 was No. 55. This year, two Wisconsin companies are in the top 10.

The Wisconsin companies on the list are:

1. SwanLeap , Madison

, Madison 7. Diamond Assets , Milton

, Milton 316. Driftless Glen Distillery , Baraboo

, Baraboo 393. TechCanary , Milwaukee

, Milwaukee 480. Penrod , Milwaukee

, Milwaukee 484. EyeKor , Madison

, Madison 514. Rent College Pads, Milwaukee

655. Farwell, Madison

670. TESCHGlobal, Grafton

895. Approyo, Muskego

901. Evoke Brand Strategies, Madison

1235. Intelligent Video Solutions, Waukesha

1262. Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, Milwaukee

1353. Tundraland Homes Improvements, Kaukana

2059. Bluetree Network, Madison

2136. Creative Marketing Resources, Milwaukee

2181. Delta Defense, West Bend

2371. Hurt Electric, Menomonee Falls

2517. Continental Mapping Consultants, Sun Prairie

2748. Miller Public Adjusters, Appleton

2771. Bevara Building Services, Waukesha

2837. GSF Mortgage, Brookfield

2950. OnCourse Learning, Brookfield

3099. Aladtec, River Falls

3319. Chandra Technologies, Madison

3379. Vantage Point, Kenosha

3436. Blue Door Consulting, Oshkosh

3447. Newport Network Solutions, Menomonee Falls

3653. Information Technology Professionals, Madison

3687. Black-Haak Heating, Greenville

3786. WDS Construction, Beaver Dam

3888. Steele Solutions, Franklin

4087. Breckenridge Landscape Group, New Berlin

4243. ZMAC Transportation, Racine

4263. Millennium (Lake Geneva), Delavan

4367. Surface Mount Technology, Appleton

4434. Americollect, Manitowoc

4565. Synergy Consortium Services, Verona

4613. Sunseed Research, Madison

4624. Midwest Restoration, Little Chute

4823. Warehouse-Lighting Com, New Berlin

4889. Midwest Prototyping, Blue Mounds

4904. MacDonald & Owen Lumber Co., Sparta

Diamond Assets, an Apple hardware trade-up provider, pays schools and businesses for their used apple devices, allowing them to upgrade their hardware. The company reported a 19,717 percent three-year growth rate and $43.1 million in 2017 revenue.

“Just four short years ago, we discovered that schools and businesses were missing out on a critical financial opportunity, as the concept of trading up tech devices was in its infancy and many organizations merely recycled their old technology,” said Mike McKenna, chief executive officer of Diamond Assets. “We encouraged organizations to think differently about the lifespan of their technology, and to trade-up their technology by leveraging the value of their used Apple equipment to purchase new Apple products.”

The 37th annual list by Inc. magazine ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, calculated based on percentage revenue growth from 2014 to 2018 for companies with greater than $100,000 in 2014 revenue and greater than $2 million in 2017 revenue.