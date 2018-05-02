Wisconsin now waiving LLC fee for student entrepreneurs

The State of Wisconsin is now waiving the fees for student entrepreneurs filing to launch their own businesses.

Beginning May 1, the state is waiving the $130 fee to create a Limited Liability Corporation for college students. The waiver was enacted when Gov. Scott Walker signed Wisconsin Act 177 into law earlier this year.

Student entrepreneurs seeking the waiver must be enrolled in a post-secondary institution in Wisconsin; organize the LLC themselves or be a member of the company when it is formed; form the LLC as a business startup; and be at least 18 years old.

The waiver can be obtained by submitting a paper Form 502SE and a completed affidavit to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

“This is a great way to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of college students across the state and show that Wisconsin is open for business,” said Jay Risch, secretary of the DFI.