Wisconsin AIDS/HIV health programs awarded $14 million in federal grant funding

Medical College, AIDS Resource Center, community clinics awarded funding

by

October 18, 2018, 12:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/wisconsin-aids-hiv-health-programs-awarded-14-million-in-federal-grant-funding/

Several Wisconsin health organizations and a state program will receive a total of $14 million in federal grant funding to provide health care and services for those living with HIV/AIDS.

The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin will receive federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant funding will support the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers in Milwaukee, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The grants are part of the national Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which funds HIV care and treatment services for people who are uninsured or under-insured.

The grant awards include: 

  • About $11 million will fund the Wisconsin AIDS Drug Assistance Program.
  • The Medical College of Wisconsin: $987,511
  • AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin: $611,486
  • Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.: $513,425
  • Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, Inc.: $373,506
  • The University of Wisconsin-Madison: $611,456

There are an estimated 5,900 people in Wisconsin living with HIV. The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program serves about 50 percent of people living with diagnosed HIV infection in the country.

