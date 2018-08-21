Wauwatosa considering three proposals for vacant East Tosa building

Apartments, business incubators being pitched

August 21, 2018, 1:35 PM

A vacant office building in Wauwatosa’s East Tosa neighborhood could be redeveloped into a mixed-use project or a business incubator under the proposals being considered by the city.

East Tosa Hub

The city issued a request for proposal for the two-story, 14,700-square-foot building, located at 6330 W. North Ave. in June.

Officials have narrowed their decision to three projects. They include:

East Tosa Walkup: A $1.6 million mixed-use development by Edward Haydin, owner of ACME Independent LLC, a newly-formed firm based in Wauwatosa. Haydin is proposing 1,950 square feet of ground floor commercial space and nine market-rate apartments on the second level.

This would be Haydin’s first project. He would be mentored by Bill Bode, an experienced developer who has been involved in Wauwatosa.

East Tosa HUB: Nick Carnahan, Aaron Matter and Joe Galbraith own the adjacent building at 6404 North Ave. and are proposing a shared workspace model that caters to creative entrepreneurs and startup businesses in the East Tosa neighborhood. The team did not include a project cost.

True Vine Development: Alan Peters, a partner with True Vine Development, is proposing a mixed-use co-living and co-working entrepreneurial hub for local bakeries, cafes, and shops. The $3 million project would include 14 micro units with shared amenity space and 4,700 square feet of co-working space on the main and lower level.

The city and Wauwatosa Community Development Authority will review the proposals and begin discussing a public involvement plan this week.

 

