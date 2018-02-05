Walker’s plan to stabilize Obamacare’s Wisconsin marketplace

Gov. Scott Walker recently announced a new plan to hold down rising premiums in the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace. He also called for support of preexisting condition legislation and requested a permanent waiver to support the state’s prescription drug program for seniors. Democrats, like state Rep. Dana Wachs, a candidate for governor, called it an election-year stunt.

Health care stability plan

Need for action

“There are hardworking people across our state who are experiencing massive health care premium increases under Obamacare, and that’s unacceptable.”

Timing of the proposal

“Since Washington has failed to act on fixing major issues with our health care system, we need to do what we can at the state level to stabilize our own health care market and make health care more attainable for people across our state.”

Elements of the plan

“I’m calling on the Senate to pass the Assembly’s preexisting condition reform to help protect those with preexisting conditions in the health insurance market and for a permanent extension in the SeniorCare prescription drug program, which provides vital assistance for many of Wisconsin’s seniors.

Plan a ‘political stunt’

Need for action

“I’ve got news for you, Gov. Walker. We remember. Wisconsin remembers. We aren’t going to let you off the hook just because you changed your tune seven years into your administration.”

Timing of the proposal

“Stabilizing the marketplace is important. Protecting people with pre-existing conditions was important, but Walker had the opportunity to do this time and time again and didn’t.”

Elements of the plan

“Walker’s plans to stabilize the Obamacare marketplace in Wisconsin with cash payments to insurance companies and a move to protect people with pre-existing conditions are nothing more than political stunts. He doesn’t support Obamacare, expanding health care access or folks with pre-existing conditions. As a career politician, he cares about how he’s polling.”