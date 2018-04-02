UN holding procurement meetings Thursday in Milwaukee

Representatives from the United Nations will be in Milwaukee this week to discuss procurement opportunities with area businesses, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced Monday.

Officials from the UN procurement division will be participating in a forum from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the We Energies offices at 231 W. Michigan St. The event is being hosted by WEDC and the Wisconsin Procurement Institute.

Companies interested in doing business with the UN are invited, especially those in air transport/aviation; food services; agriculture; water and sanitation; information and communications technologies; building and construction; security/safety services and equipment; transportation and storage; office equipment and supplies; vehicles; and medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

The procurement division is authorized to commit the UN to contractual obligations with vendors and the organization spent a total of $17.6 billion last year.

The morning session will feature presentations from Dmitri Dovgopoly, procurement director for the United Nations Procurement Division (UNPD); Bruno Maboja, team leader with UNPD; Francesco Giusso, chief goods and services procurement for the World Food Program (WFP); Sam Ocran, senior contracts manager for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); and Ali Jumah, chief goods and services procurement, New York, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

UN representatives will hold individual meetings with attendees to discuss their business capabilities and market potential in the afternoon.

Advanced registration for the event is required and is available here, along with more information.