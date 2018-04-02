UN holding procurement meetings Thursday in Milwaukee

Businesses invited to event at We Energies offices

by

April 02, 2018, 12:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/un-holding-procurement-meetings-thursday-in-milwaukee/

Representatives from the United Nations will be in Milwaukee this week to discuss procurement opportunities with area businesses, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced Monday.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Officials from the UN procurement division will be participating in a forum from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the We Energies offices at 231 W. Michigan St. The event is being hosted by WEDC and the Wisconsin Procurement Institute.

Companies interested in doing business with the UN are invited, especially those in air transport/aviation; food services; agriculture; water and sanitation; information and communications technologies; building and construction; security/safety services and equipment; transportation and storage; office equipment and supplies; vehicles; and medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

The procurement division is authorized to commit the UN to contractual obligations with vendors and the organization spent a total of $17.6 billion last year.

The morning session will feature presentations from Dmitri Dovgopoly, procurement director for the United Nations Procurement Division (UNPD); Bruno Maboja, team leader with UNPD; Francesco Giusso, chief goods and services procurement for the World Food Program (WFP); Sam Ocran, senior contracts manager for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); and Ali Jumah, chief goods and services procurement, New York, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

UN representatives will hold individual meetings with attendees to discuss their business capabilities and market potential in the afternoon.

Advanced registration for the event is required and is available here, along with more information.

Representatives from the United Nations will be in Milwaukee this week to discuss procurement opportunities with area businesses, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced Monday.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Officials from the UN procurement division will be participating in a forum from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the We Energies offices at 231 W. Michigan St. The event is being hosted by WEDC and the Wisconsin Procurement Institute.

Companies interested in doing business with the UN are invited, especially those in air transport/aviation; food services; agriculture; water and sanitation; information and communications technologies; building and construction; security/safety services and equipment; transportation and storage; office equipment and supplies; vehicles; and medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

The procurement division is authorized to commit the UN to contractual obligations with vendors and the organization spent a total of $17.6 billion last year.

The morning session will feature presentations from Dmitri Dovgopoly, procurement director for the United Nations Procurement Division (UNPD); Bruno Maboja, team leader with UNPD; Francesco Giusso, chief goods and services procurement for the World Food Program (WFP); Sam Ocran, senior contracts manager for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); and Ali Jumah, chief goods and services procurement, New York, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

UN representatives will hold individual meetings with attendees to discuss their business capabilities and market potential in the afternoon.

Advanced registration for the event is required and is available here, along with more information.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am