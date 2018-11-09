The Hop reports ridership over 16,000 during streetcar’s opening weekend

Public service began last Friday

November 09, 2018, 1:48 PM

The line to take a ride on The Hop on its opening day of service.

During its first three days of passenger service, downtown Milwaukee’s new streetcar generated a total ridership of 16,409, officials for The Hop said today.

It’s been a week since the new public transportation system officially opened to the public on Friday, Nov. 2, drawing a crowd of about 700 people watch project officials cut the ceremonial ribbon at its “Grand Hop-ening” kick-off event. A weekend-long celebration followed, including activities and events at various destinations along the route.

With all five streetcar vehicles and 18 stations along the M-Line in full operation, The Hop traveled a total of 856.3 miles during its first weekend. A total of 123 volunteers assisted riders at each station, logging a collective 662 hours.

Ridership data for The Hop’s first week is not yet available, a spokesman said.

Rides on The Hop are free for the first year thanks to a $10 million, 12-year naming sponsorship deal with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. It will operate Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.              

