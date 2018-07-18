State to provide $4 million to Milwaukee for lead pipe removal

Adds to funds provided last year

by

July 18, 2018, 1:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/state-to-provide-4-million-to-milwaukee-for-lead-pipe-removal/

The state of Wisconsin will provide the city of Milwaukee with $4 million to help pay for the removal of lead pipes, Gov. Scott Walker announced today.

Gov. Scott Walker

The funds come in addition to $2.6 million that the state provided the city last year for lead pipe removal. The DNR conceived the funding program in 2016 following a decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to allow the state greater flexibility in allocating loan funds for water infrastructure projects. Under the program, municipalities determine how to distribute the funds.

“We are helping the City of Milwaukee provide clean water to kids and families,” said Walker. “It is critical that we continue to remove lead pipes throughout our state to ensure our communities are healthy.”

More than $26 million has been awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) statewide in a two-year effort to replace lead service lines at homes, schools, and daycare facilities in 42 Wisconsin municipalities, Walker’s office said..

In Milwaukee, at least 500 lead service lines will be replaced utilizing the $4 million in state funds, Walker’s office said. Another 360 residential lead service lines and 103 lead service lines serving day care centers were due to be replaced when Milwaukee was awarded $2.6 million in similar funding last fiscal year.

The lead service line replacements, which are done from the water main running down the street to the connection point inside the home, will be done in conjunction with the city’s annual street reconstruction projects, as well as by spot replacement in areas where the public side of the service line has already been replaced or when emergency repairs are needed, Walker’s office said.

Property owners are typically responsible for these older and aging lines. The state funds lift some of that financial burden from property owners, Walker said.

Under an ordinance recently passed by the City of Milwaukee, homeowners will be required to pay one third of the average replacement cost up to a maximum of $1,600. Day care replacements will be covered 100 percent by the city. Homeowner payments will continue to revolve to fund additional private lead service line replacements until all private LSLs in the Ccty have been replaced.

The state of Wisconsin will provide the city of Milwaukee with $4 million to help pay for the removal of lead pipes, Gov. Scott Walker announced today.

Gov. Scott Walker

The funds come in addition to $2.6 million that the state provided the city last year for lead pipe removal. The DNR conceived the funding program in 2016 following a decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to allow the state greater flexibility in allocating loan funds for water infrastructure projects. Under the program, municipalities determine how to distribute the funds.

“We are helping the City of Milwaukee provide clean water to kids and families,” said Walker. “It is critical that we continue to remove lead pipes throughout our state to ensure our communities are healthy.”

More than $26 million has been awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) statewide in a two-year effort to replace lead service lines at homes, schools, and daycare facilities in 42 Wisconsin municipalities, Walker’s office said..

In Milwaukee, at least 500 lead service lines will be replaced utilizing the $4 million in state funds, Walker’s office said. Another 360 residential lead service lines and 103 lead service lines serving day care centers were due to be replaced when Milwaukee was awarded $2.6 million in similar funding last fiscal year.

The lead service line replacements, which are done from the water main running down the street to the connection point inside the home, will be done in conjunction with the city’s annual street reconstruction projects, as well as by spot replacement in areas where the public side of the service line has already been replaced or when emergency repairs are needed, Walker’s office said.

Property owners are typically responsible for these older and aging lines. The state funds lift some of that financial burden from property owners, Walker said.

Under an ordinance recently passed by the City of Milwaukee, homeowners will be required to pay one third of the average replacement cost up to a maximum of $1,600. Day care replacements will be covered 100 percent by the city. Homeowner payments will continue to revolve to fund additional private lead service line replacements until all private LSLs in the Ccty have been replaced.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm