State might combine Milwaukee office building, crime lab projects

Also expands possible sites to include eastern Waukesha County

by

April 05, 2018, 12:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/state-might-combine-milwaukee-office-building-crime-lab-projects/

The state has revised plans for its new Milwaukee office building and the Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility and could possibly combine the two projects. The possible location of the projects has also been expanded to include eastern Waukesha County.

The state office building in downtown Milwaukee will be replaced

In early March, the Department of Administration issued a new request for proposal for its $75 million crime lab (Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility) project. The three-story, 150,000-square-foot facility was originally going to be developed by Wangard Partners at 1400 N. 113th St. in Wauwatosa.

In November 2017, the DOA and Wangard Partners announced the project was moving forward and expected to break ground in spring 2018. Wangard chairmand and CEO Stu Wangard, could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The revised RFP allows the state to look for efficiencies and ultimately save taxpayer money on the project,” said DOA spokesman Steve Michels.

According to the RFP, the new crime lab will now be 100,000 square feet and could be located in Milwaukee or eastern Waukesha counties.

State officials will consider a stand-alone project or the crime lab combined with the new state office building.

In February, the DOA issued an RFP for a new office building to be built within the city of Milwaukee, with preference for a site in the area bounded by West Hampton Avenue on the north, West Mitchell Street on the south, Highway 32, Milwaukee Street, North Holton Street , Shorewood and Highway 57 on the east and Highway 175 on the west.

Boundaries have now been expanded and could include Waukesha County if the land for development can accommodate both the state office building and crime lab projects.

The new 165,000-square-foot state office building will replace its 54-year-old downtown Milwaukee office building at 819 N. 6th St.

The Near West Side Partners organization has been working to acquire properties and improve the block southwest of North 27th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue for future development. The group had planned to make a bid for the state office building at the site.

On Wednesday, the Greenfield Common Council approved a development agreement with 84South developer Cobalt Partners enabling Cobalt to develop two city parcels. The 20-acre site, known as Loomis Crossings, located west of Loomis Road and north of I-894, will be pitched by Cobalt in the RFP for the state crime lab, according to the development agreement.

The RFP process for the crime lab and the state office building closes April 11.

The state has revised plans for its new Milwaukee office building and the Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility and could possibly combine the two projects. The possible location of the projects has also been expanded to include eastern Waukesha County.

The state office building in downtown Milwaukee will be replaced

In early March, the Department of Administration issued a new request for proposal for its $75 million crime lab (Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility) project. The three-story, 150,000-square-foot facility was originally going to be developed by Wangard Partners at 1400 N. 113th St. in Wauwatosa.

In November 2017, the DOA and Wangard Partners announced the project was moving forward and expected to break ground in spring 2018. Wangard chairmand and CEO Stu Wangard, could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The revised RFP allows the state to look for efficiencies and ultimately save taxpayer money on the project,” said DOA spokesman Steve Michels.

According to the RFP, the new crime lab will now be 100,000 square feet and could be located in Milwaukee or eastern Waukesha counties.

State officials will consider a stand-alone project or the crime lab combined with the new state office building.

In February, the DOA issued an RFP for a new office building to be built within the city of Milwaukee, with preference for a site in the area bounded by West Hampton Avenue on the north, West Mitchell Street on the south, Highway 32, Milwaukee Street, North Holton Street , Shorewood and Highway 57 on the east and Highway 175 on the west.

Boundaries have now been expanded and could include Waukesha County if the land for development can accommodate both the state office building and crime lab projects.

The new 165,000-square-foot state office building will replace its 54-year-old downtown Milwaukee office building at 819 N. 6th St.

The Near West Side Partners organization has been working to acquire properties and improve the block southwest of North 27th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue for future development. The group had planned to make a bid for the state office building at the site.

On Wednesday, the Greenfield Common Council approved a development agreement with 84South developer Cobalt Partners enabling Cobalt to develop two city parcels. The 20-acre site, known as Loomis Crossings, located west of Loomis Road and north of I-894, will be pitched by Cobalt in the RFP for the state crime lab, according to the development agreement.

The RFP process for the crime lab and the state office building closes April 11.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am