Small plastic mold firm to move from Illinois to Kenosha

International Mold and Production will relocate its operations from Grayslake, Illinois to Kenosha and plans to add 25 new jobs in the near future, Gov. Scott Walker announced Friday.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. awarded IMAP $110,000 in tax credits over the next three years to support the job creation.

The company, founded in 2003, is a supplier of custom plastic injection molds and parts. It started as a consulting business but expanded to include manufacturing in 2016. The company uses its expertise in 3D printing and injection molding to product 3D printed plastic injection molds, allowing for faster product iterations.

Founder Len Koren has been operating by himself with help from contractors but plans to hire sales, marketing, engineering, CNC machine and molding press staff as part of the expansion.

“IMAP has experienced growth recently with customers such as the Drone Racing League, as seen on ESPN; GOAT Pet Products, as seen on Shark Tank; and several other consumer product companies,” Koren said. “We eventually hope to supply Foxconn as well as tier-one automotive companies after we receive ISO certification.”

The company is investing $1.5 million in the facility at 6011 29th Ave. in Kenosha.

Walker said the small company received incentive offers from Indiana, Michigan and Mexico, “but made the right choice by selecting Wisconsin.”

“Small companies like IMAP are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy because they create family sustaining jobs. It’s imperative that we continue to provide them with the support they need to compete in the global marketplace,” Walker said.