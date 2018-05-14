Second streetcar arrives in Milwaukee

A second streetcar vehicle arrived in Milwaukee on Monday and rolled off a truck and onto the track awaiting its first public passengers in November. The first streetcar vehicle arrived in March.

The (second) Hop, a 67-foot long, 83,000-pound streetcar vehicle traveled 600-miles by flatbed truck beginning May 10 from its manufacturer, Brookville, Pennsylvania-based Brookville Equipment Corp.

The streetcar will reside inside its maintenance facility on North 4th Street near the Intermodal Station unless it is being tested.

On-street testing of both vehicles will continue on a section of W. St. Paul Ave., with testing along the full initial route to begin this summer.

The vehicles must undergo 1,000 hours of testing before the public can begin riding them this fall.

Rides will be free for the first year, because of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s 12-year, $10 million sponsorship deal.