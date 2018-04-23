SBA Small Business Award winners announced

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin office has named its Small Business Awards winners, including several from southeastern Wisconsin.

Henry Hurt of Hurt Electric in Menomonee Falls has earned 8a Graduate of the Year; Kelly Deem of Elsie Mae’s Bakery and Cannery in Kenosha was selected for Emerging Small Business-Honorable Mention; Eric Manke of Byline Bank in Brookfield and John Miller of Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. earned Financial Services Champions awards; Larry Glusman of Davis & Kuelthau in Milwaukee was selected for Small Business Legal Assistance; and Deb Nollen of Area Welcome in Hartland earned the Home Based Business Champion award.

“These 17 winners represent the best of Wisconsin’s 445,000 small businesses and the supporters that help them start, grow and succeed,” said Eric Ness, SBA Wisconsin district director. “The large number of high quality applicants this year made the decisions exceptionally challenging, so much so that we gave two awards in three categories.”

The SBA’s Wisconsin Small Business Award winners will be recognized at the 33rd annual SCORE/SBA Awards Breakfast May 4 at Marriott Milwaukee West in Waukesha during National Small Business Week. SCORE Southeastern Wisconsin is hosting the breakfast, which is open to the Wisconsin business community. Carl Rick of Kwik Trip will give the keynote address and the awards will be followed by a series of business workshops. BizTimes Media is a media sponsor of the event. Registration is available here.