Planned Sixteenth Street clinic faces hurdles in West Milwaukee

Future of project is uncertain after board delays rezoning decision

by

August 07, 2018, 12:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/planned-sixteenth-street-clinic-faces-hurdles-in-west-milwaukee/

The future of a planned Sixteenth Street Community Health Center clinic in West Milwaukee is uncertain after village board members voted Monday to delay a decision on the organization’s rezoning request for the proposed clinic site.

The planned Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Clinic at 4603 W. Mitchell Blvd. (Rendering: Kahler Slater)

Board members raised concerns about Sixteenth Street’s request to rezone the 2.3-acre property at 4603 W. Mitchell St., questioning whether it was the best use for the site. It follows the village finance committee’s rejection last week of the organization’s proposal to pay the village $30,000 annually in lieu of taxes.

Plans for a clinic were first announced in 2015, along with a $12 million commitment from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. The process of finding a site that met the project criteria – including being located in a high-need area and one that met guidelines for federally qualified community health centers – took longer than anticipated, officials said.

Sixteenth Street announced in May plans to develop the project at the West Milwaukee site, which is currently occupied by National Spring Inc. auto repair company. Plans call for a one-story, 25,000-square-foot clinic, with a possible future 4,000-square-foot addition.

The clinic is expected to serve 12,000 patients a year who are currently without care and create as many as 60 jobs. Sixteenth Street serves about 38,000 patients annually across its locations, which include three clinics in Milwaukee County and one in Waukesha, school based-clinics in St. Augustine Prep and St. Anthony Schools, and a satellite geriatric clinic at the United Community Center as well as a Women, Infant and Children clinic.

The clinic is planned for a 2.3 acre site at 4603 W. Mitchell Blvd. in West Milwaukee.

The West Milwaukee project received unanimous approval from the village plan commission in June. Sixteenth Street expected to begin construction by the fall and to complete the project by summer 2019.

Sixteenth Street wants to rezone the the West Milwaukee property from a manufacturing district to a local business district. Doing so would not be the highest and best use of the site, based on the zoning definition, according to several board members.

“This is not a matter of revenue generating decisions for the village,” said Val Anderson, village attorney. “This is a matter of whether or not it’s an appropriate use of the property as a part of the village development.”

Chris Rasch, director of government and community relations for Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, said Monday’s meeting was the first time those concerns had been raised.

“I couldn’t think of a better use – one that’s going to create 60 jobs, good paying jobs,” he said. “It’s a huge development for the community. It’s going to improve the current property. It’s going to improve the park that’s adjacent to it. It’s a high value investment.”

Rasch said he believes the village’s main concern is the organization’s proposed payment in lieu of taxes. He said the village wants Sixteenth Street to pay the equivalent of what a $5.5 million to $8 million property would generate in revenue, which would be somewhere between $73,000 and $105,000 annually, far above the proposed $30,000 payment in lieu of taxes.

Board members did not raise concerns with the proposed payment in lieu of taxes during the meeting Monday.

With the board’s decision to set aside a decision on the rezoning request, Sixteenth Street and village officials will continue discussions, but there is no guarantee that the proposal will be placed on a future board agenda, Rasch said.

It could leave Sixteenth Street looking for a new location. When Froedtert and Sixteenth Street officials first announced plans for the clinic, they identified the 43rd Street corridor, just south of Miller Park, as an area of significant need.

“There has been a number of other sites that have been considered in the past but that process has been stopped since we made an offer and had an accepted offer on this parcel of land, so we will have to reconvene after this meeting to determine what our next step is,” Rausch said.

The future of a planned Sixteenth Street Community Health Center clinic in West Milwaukee is uncertain after village board members voted Monday to delay a decision on the organization’s rezoning request for the proposed clinic site.

The planned Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Clinic at 4603 W. Mitchell Blvd. (Rendering: Kahler Slater)

Board members raised concerns about Sixteenth Street’s request to rezone the 2.3-acre property at 4603 W. Mitchell St., questioning whether it was the best use for the site. It follows the village finance committee’s rejection last week of the organization’s proposal to pay the village $30,000 annually in lieu of taxes.

Plans for a clinic were first announced in 2015, along with a $12 million commitment from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. The process of finding a site that met the project criteria – including being located in a high-need area and one that met guidelines for federally qualified community health centers – took longer than anticipated, officials said.

Sixteenth Street announced in May plans to develop the project at the West Milwaukee site, which is currently occupied by National Spring Inc. auto repair company. Plans call for a one-story, 25,000-square-foot clinic, with a possible future 4,000-square-foot addition.

The clinic is expected to serve 12,000 patients a year who are currently without care and create as many as 60 jobs. Sixteenth Street serves about 38,000 patients annually across its locations, which include three clinics in Milwaukee County and one in Waukesha, school based-clinics in St. Augustine Prep and St. Anthony Schools, and a satellite geriatric clinic at the United Community Center as well as a Women, Infant and Children clinic.

The clinic is planned for a 2.3 acre site at 4603 W. Mitchell Blvd. in West Milwaukee.

The West Milwaukee project received unanimous approval from the village plan commission in June. Sixteenth Street expected to begin construction by the fall and to complete the project by summer 2019.

Sixteenth Street wants to rezone the the West Milwaukee property from a manufacturing district to a local business district. Doing so would not be the highest and best use of the site, based on the zoning definition, according to several board members.

“This is not a matter of revenue generating decisions for the village,” said Val Anderson, village attorney. “This is a matter of whether or not it’s an appropriate use of the property as a part of the village development.”

Chris Rasch, director of government and community relations for Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, said Monday’s meeting was the first time those concerns had been raised.

“I couldn’t think of a better use – one that’s going to create 60 jobs, good paying jobs,” he said. “It’s a huge development for the community. It’s going to improve the current property. It’s going to improve the park that’s adjacent to it. It’s a high value investment.”

Rasch said he believes the village’s main concern is the organization’s proposed payment in lieu of taxes. He said the village wants Sixteenth Street to pay the equivalent of what a $5.5 million to $8 million property would generate in revenue, which would be somewhere between $73,000 and $105,000 annually, far above the proposed $30,000 payment in lieu of taxes.

Board members did not raise concerns with the proposed payment in lieu of taxes during the meeting Monday.

With the board’s decision to set aside a decision on the rezoning request, Sixteenth Street and village officials will continue discussions, but there is no guarantee that the proposal will be placed on a future board agenda, Rasch said.

It could leave Sixteenth Street looking for a new location. When Froedtert and Sixteenth Street officials first announced plans for the clinic, they identified the 43rd Street corridor, just south of Miller Park, as an area of significant need.

“There has been a number of other sites that have been considered in the past but that process has been stopped since we made an offer and had an accepted offer on this parcel of land, so we will have to reconvene after this meeting to determine what our next step is,” Rausch said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm