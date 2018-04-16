Original Milwaukee streetcar

The background of this photo shows the original horse-drawn Milwaukee streetcar traveling down Grand Avenue toward Sixth Street. Grand Avenue is now West Wisconsin Avenue, and the new streetcar tracks cross over it at North Milwaukee Street and North Broadway. The streetcar was introduced as a horsecar line in 1860 and the system was electrified in 1890. It went defunct in 1958.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
