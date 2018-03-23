Oak Creek business park moving forward after county land swap

County says 85-acre business park could bring 1,500 jobs to Oak Creek

March 23, 2018, 1:00 PM

The Milwaukee County Board approved a land swap agreement with two private developers, making way for a proposed business park in Oak Creek.

Site of the proposed business park, southeast of 13th Street and Ryan Road in Oak Creek.

Fox Point-based General Capital Group and Pewaukee-based Capstone Quadrangle are planning an 85-acre, $85 million business park southeast of South 13th Street and Ryan Road. Milwaukee County owns 27 acres of land in the middle of the site.

The County Board approved a land swap on Thursday that would give the county 59 acres of green space and wetland, in the same area, from the developers.

Portions of the land received will be used for a new neighborhood park, to be funded and maintained by the City of Oak Creek at no additional cost to the county.

“The land swap between Milwaukee County and Capstone Quadrangle is a win-win for everybody involved: taxpayers, lovers of the parks, and protectors of the environment alike,” said Supervisor Steve Taylor, who sponsored the resolution.

General Capital Group purchased 34 acres for the park in October from Dennis Tischendorf for $1.7 million, according to state records.

Representatives from General Capital and Capstone could not immediately be reached for comment.

The property is vacant farmland just south of West Ryan Road, across the street from Colder’s Furniture Appliances and Mattresses at 9725 S. 13th St.

The land swap will also allow for the preservation of a secondary environmental corridor and wetlands that connect the Root River and Oak Creek watersheds, and the management of an existing natural area containing designated critical species habitat, according to the county.

With the creation of a new park and the continued development of a business park that will result from this land swap, anywhere from 1,400-1,500 jobs could arrive to the Oak Creek area, according to county estimates.

 

