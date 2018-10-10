MU Law poll shows tightening race for governor

Baldwin maintains lead over Vukmir

by

October 10, 2018, 1:34 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/mu-law-poll-shows-tightening-race-for-governor/

After trending towards Democrat Tony Evers over the last several months, the latest Marquette University Law School poll showed Gov. Scott Walker with a one point lead with about a month until Election Day.

Walker led Evers 47 to 46 percent among likely voters in the poll, which was taken Oct. 3 to Oct. 7. The poll included 799 likely voters for a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Evers and Walker

While the results are essentially a tie, they do reverse a trend over the last several polls where Evers had gone from down by 2 points to a tie to a 5 point lead.

Charles Franklin, MU Law poll director, said polling by other organizations has leaned slightly towards an Evers lead, but his results have shown a tighter race.

“I think that should reasonably be considered a toss-up race, no matter who’s polling your looking at,” he said.

Franklin also pointed out Republican’s had a 3 percentage point advantage in the composition of respondents in the most recent poll, compared to a 1 point advantage for Democrats in the September poll.

While the shift in the sample could account for the tightening in the race for governor, Franklin pointed out Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race did not have the same changes.

“Party is something, but it’s not everything,” Franklin said. “Individual races matter and what’s happening in them matters.”

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, led state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R- Wauwatosa, 53 to 42 percent and led 53 to 43 percent in the latest poll. The October poll was taken before the two candidates held a televised debate on Monday.

The shift in the race for governor appeared to primarily come among independents. In the September poll, Evers had a 20 point advantage over Walker, but in October the lead shrunk to just 6 points. Franklin remarked that independents have been key to Evers support in recent months.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with independents,” Franklin said. “They are the group that’s most likely to be moved and most likely to change their opinion as we go.”

After trending towards Democrat Tony Evers over the last several months, the latest Marquette University Law School poll showed Gov. Scott Walker with a one point lead with about a month until Election Day.

Walker led Evers 47 to 46 percent among likely voters in the poll, which was taken Oct. 3 to Oct. 7. The poll included 799 likely voters for a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Evers and Walker

While the results are essentially a tie, they do reverse a trend over the last several polls where Evers had gone from down by 2 points to a tie to a 5 point lead.

Charles Franklin, MU Law poll director, said polling by other organizations has leaned slightly towards an Evers lead, but his results have shown a tighter race.

“I think that should reasonably be considered a toss-up race, no matter who’s polling your looking at,” he said.

Franklin also pointed out Republican’s had a 3 percentage point advantage in the composition of respondents in the most recent poll, compared to a 1 point advantage for Democrats in the September poll.

While the shift in the sample could account for the tightening in the race for governor, Franklin pointed out Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race did not have the same changes.

“Party is something, but it’s not everything,” Franklin said. “Individual races matter and what’s happening in them matters.”

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, led state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R- Wauwatosa, 53 to 42 percent and led 53 to 43 percent in the latest poll. The October poll was taken before the two candidates held a televised debate on Monday.

The shift in the race for governor appeared to primarily come among independents. In the September poll, Evers had a 20 point advantage over Walker, but in October the lead shrunk to just 6 points. Franklin remarked that independents have been key to Evers support in recent months.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with independents,” Franklin said. “They are the group that’s most likely to be moved and most likely to change their opinion as we go.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am