Mount Pleasant transferring 800 acres to Foxconn

Village president says groundbreaking "in the coming weeks"

by

April 24, 2018, 1:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/mount-pleasant-transferring-800-acres-to-foxconn/

A subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group will soon have control of nearly 800 acres of land in Mount Pleasant, clearing the way for initial site work on a $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus to begin.

Mount Pleasant will soon begin transferring land to Foxconn
Curtis Waltz/Aerialscapes.com

“The transfer of land reflects Foxconn’s desire to begin construction as soon as possible,” said Dave DeGroot, Mount Pleasant president. “We’ve seen great progress on initial construction plans and look forward to a groundbreaking in the coming weeks.”

The village is transferring 17 parcels in the area located north of Highway KR, east of Interstate 94, south of Braun Road and west of Highway H to FEWI Development Corp. The village bought the land over the last several months.

The company deposited $60 million in an account in December to help fund the property acquisitions and will also pay a $75 million special assessment on the land being transferred to help cover the costs. In announcing the transfer, the village said the deal “confirms” the special assessment.

The first phase of Foxconn’s manufacturing operations is to be built in the area where the property is being transferred. Mount Pleasant officials on Monday approved five more purchase agreements and said they have now acquired roughly 95 percent of the 1,200 acres in project Area I.

“To date, we have focused much of our efforts on the ‘core area’ of Area I of the project site and have succeeded in reaching voluntary agreements with nearly all property owners,” DeGroot said. “This is where the first phase of the project will soon be underway, and we’ve made great progress toward securing all the land.”

There are another 20 properties in Area I that have not been acquired. The village says “nearly all” of the remaining properties are going to be affected by roadway projects and will be acquired for road right of way.

Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation is handling $134 million in improvements to local roads in the area around Foxconn. Those projects include the widening of a number of roads to support increased traffic from the plant.

Not all property owners have been willing to sell to the village to make way for the project. A group that owns seven properties across the entire project area, totaling about 18 acres, sued Mount Pleasant in federal court, arguing their constitutional rights are being violated.

The group has taken issue with the village’s decision to pay the owners of larger, mostly vacant parcels $50,000 per acre while those with homes on smaller lots are receiving 140 percent of fair market value. The result, they say, is they will receive a fraction of the payment their neighbors are getting.

The entire project area includes nearly 3,000 acres and Mount Pleasant officials say they have acquired about 2,300 acres in total.

A subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group will soon have control of nearly 800 acres of land in Mount Pleasant, clearing the way for initial site work on a $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus to begin.

Mount Pleasant will soon begin transferring land to Foxconn
Curtis Waltz/Aerialscapes.com

“The transfer of land reflects Foxconn’s desire to begin construction as soon as possible,” said Dave DeGroot, Mount Pleasant president. “We’ve seen great progress on initial construction plans and look forward to a groundbreaking in the coming weeks.”

The village is transferring 17 parcels in the area located north of Highway KR, east of Interstate 94, south of Braun Road and west of Highway H to FEWI Development Corp. The village bought the land over the last several months.

The company deposited $60 million in an account in December to help fund the property acquisitions and will also pay a $75 million special assessment on the land being transferred to help cover the costs. In announcing the transfer, the village said the deal “confirms” the special assessment.

The first phase of Foxconn’s manufacturing operations is to be built in the area where the property is being transferred. Mount Pleasant officials on Monday approved five more purchase agreements and said they have now acquired roughly 95 percent of the 1,200 acres in project Area I.

“To date, we have focused much of our efforts on the ‘core area’ of Area I of the project site and have succeeded in reaching voluntary agreements with nearly all property owners,” DeGroot said. “This is where the first phase of the project will soon be underway, and we’ve made great progress toward securing all the land.”

There are another 20 properties in Area I that have not been acquired. The village says “nearly all” of the remaining properties are going to be affected by roadway projects and will be acquired for road right of way.

Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation is handling $134 million in improvements to local roads in the area around Foxconn. Those projects include the widening of a number of roads to support increased traffic from the plant.

Not all property owners have been willing to sell to the village to make way for the project. A group that owns seven properties across the entire project area, totaling about 18 acres, sued Mount Pleasant in federal court, arguing their constitutional rights are being violated.

The group has taken issue with the village’s decision to pay the owners of larger, mostly vacant parcels $50,000 per acre while those with homes on smaller lots are receiving 140 percent of fair market value. The result, they say, is they will receive a fraction of the payment their neighbors are getting.

The entire project area includes nearly 3,000 acres and Mount Pleasant officials say they have acquired about 2,300 acres in total.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Opioid Crisis: Gathering Forces to Confront the Epidemic
Italian Community Center

04/26/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

O2 Oxygen Ball
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

04/28/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm