Mount Pleasant buying another 300 acres for Foxconn

Village has secured nearly 70% of required land

by

February 27, 2018, 12:53 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/mount-pleasant-buying-another-300-acres-for-foxconn/

The village of Mount Pleasant says it has secured nearly 70 percent of the land needed for Foxconn Technology Group’s $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus and related developments after approving offers on roughly 300 acres Monday night.

The site Foxconn Technology Group has selected for its 20 million-square-foot campus.
Curtis Waltz/Aerialscapes.com

The village board signed off on offers from more than a dozen property owners totaling about 300 acres. The offers generally matched the terms the village has offered to other land owners, according to a spokesman. Those terms include $50,000 an acre for vacant land and 140 percent of fair market value for homeowners.

Reaching agreements on another 300 acres will give the village roughly 2,000 acres under control once the deals close. The entire Foxconn project area is around 2,900 acres.

“This is great news as we plan for a groundbreaking and look forward to continued growth and development within the project area,” said Dave DeGroot, Mount Pleasant village president.

Not all property owners in the project area have seen the land acquisitions as good news. The owners of seven properties that combine to total 18 acres are suing the village, alleging their rights to equal protection, private property and due process are being violated. They argue they are going to be paid “a fraction” of what similarly situated neighbors will receive.

The village has sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the claims made by the property owners can’t be made until the state eminent domain process has played out.

At the same time, work is moving ahead on a variety of infrastructure projects to support the Foxconn development. The state Department of Transportation, which took over work on local roads in the area around Foxconn, announced Highway H would be closed between Highway KR and Braun Road starting on March 5. The closure is intended to allow American Transmission Co. to complete utility work on Highway H. The work is expected to be done by March 23.

The Foxconn plant itself is expected to use 230 megawatts of electricity and ATC is planning $117 million in upgrades to its system to support the increased demand. Those plans include the construction of a new substation on the east side of Highway H. Power lines will then go under the road to connect to Foxconn’s own substation on the company’s campus.

The village of Mount Pleasant says it has secured nearly 70 percent of the land needed for Foxconn Technology Group’s $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus and related developments after approving offers on roughly 300 acres Monday night.

The site Foxconn Technology Group has selected for its 20 million-square-foot campus.
Curtis Waltz/Aerialscapes.com

The village board signed off on offers from more than a dozen property owners totaling about 300 acres. The offers generally matched the terms the village has offered to other land owners, according to a spokesman. Those terms include $50,000 an acre for vacant land and 140 percent of fair market value for homeowners.

Reaching agreements on another 300 acres will give the village roughly 2,000 acres under control once the deals close. The entire Foxconn project area is around 2,900 acres.

“This is great news as we plan for a groundbreaking and look forward to continued growth and development within the project area,” said Dave DeGroot, Mount Pleasant village president.

Not all property owners in the project area have seen the land acquisitions as good news. The owners of seven properties that combine to total 18 acres are suing the village, alleging their rights to equal protection, private property and due process are being violated. They argue they are going to be paid “a fraction” of what similarly situated neighbors will receive.

The village has sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the claims made by the property owners can’t be made until the state eminent domain process has played out.

At the same time, work is moving ahead on a variety of infrastructure projects to support the Foxconn development. The state Department of Transportation, which took over work on local roads in the area around Foxconn, announced Highway H would be closed between Highway KR and Braun Road starting on March 5. The closure is intended to allow American Transmission Co. to complete utility work on Highway H. The work is expected to be done by March 23.

The Foxconn plant itself is expected to use 230 megawatts of electricity and ATC is planning $117 million in upgrades to its system to support the increased demand. Those plans include the construction of a new substation on the east side of Highway H. Power lines will then go under the road to connect to Foxconn’s own substation on the company’s campus.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am