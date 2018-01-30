More apartments, retail will replace office space planned for Freshwater Plaza

Developer, DCD reach compromise on Walker's Point development

by

January 30, 2018, 11:56 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/more-apartments-retail-will-replace-office-space-planned-for-freshwater-plaza/

The developers of Freshwater Plaza in Walker’s Point and city officials have reached a compromise on the third phase of the project.

Apartments at Freshwater Plaza. Photo by Wangard Partners.

After being approached by a national retailer this fall, Wangard Partners wanted to eliminate plans for a three to six-story office building along Greenfield Avenue and instead build a stand-alone retail store.

The Department of City Development objected. The $5.3 million in city financing the project had received anticipated office tenants.

Freshwater Plaza is a four-phase 180,000-square-foot development that includes a Cermak Fresh Market grocery store and a three-story apartment building.

On Tuesday, Rocky Marcoux, commissioner of the DCD told the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee that Wangard has agreed to replace the office building plans with a three- to six-story mixed use building that will include retail on the ground floor, parking above and residential on the top floors.

“We’re fine with residential, especially if it is executed how it has been,” Marcoux said, referring to the apartment and retail building that is already open at Freshwater Plaza. “This works well and it moves the project forward. The developer gets what he wants, which is retail, and we maintain three to six stories.”

Wangard will be meeting with city planners to bring forward a new detailed plan development for the site.

The developers of Freshwater Plaza in Walker’s Point and city officials have reached a compromise on the third phase of the project.

Apartments at Freshwater Plaza. Photo by Wangard Partners.

After being approached by a national retailer this fall, Wangard Partners wanted to eliminate plans for a three to six-story office building along Greenfield Avenue and instead build a stand-alone retail store.

The Department of City Development objected. The $5.3 million in city financing the project had received anticipated office tenants.

Freshwater Plaza is a four-phase 180,000-square-foot development that includes a Cermak Fresh Market grocery store and a three-story apartment building.

On Tuesday, Rocky Marcoux, commissioner of the DCD told the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee that Wangard has agreed to replace the office building plans with a three- to six-story mixed use building that will include retail on the ground floor, parking above and residential on the top floors.

“We’re fine with residential, especially if it is executed how it has been,” Marcoux said, referring to the apartment and retail building that is already open at Freshwater Plaza. “This works well and it moves the project forward. The developer gets what he wants, which is retail, and we maintain three to six stories.”

Wangard will be meeting with city planners to bring forward a new detailed plan development for the site.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm