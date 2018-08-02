Mitchell International passenger traffic up during first half of year

Although still well below its 2010 peak, passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee continues to show improvement.

Traffic at the airport rose 3 percent during the first half of the year compared to the first half of 2017, the latest airport statistics show.

More than 3.57 million passengers used the airport during the first half of the year, up from 3.47 million during the first half of 2017 and 3.38 million during the first half of 2016.

“It’s great for our community that more people are using MKE for their air travel,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

Mitchell International offers nonstop flights to 48 destinations. Across all of the airport’s routes, airlines have filled 81 percent of their seats during the first half of the year, up from 79 percent from the first half of 2017.

“Our continued strong passenger growth shows that people are taking advantage of the wide variety of airlines, flights and competitive fares,” said airport director Brian Dranzik.

The airport’s traffic was up 2.4 percent in 2017 to 6.9 million, compared to 6.8 million in 2016.

Passenger traffic at the airport peaked at 9.85 million in 2010 and then fell to 6.5 million in 2013. Since 2015 the airport’s traffic has increased steadily.

