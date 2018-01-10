Mitchell International passenger traffic rose 7.4% in November

Passenger traffic at General Mitchell International Airport was up 7.4 percent in November, year-over-year, with a total of 577,367, according to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

For the first 11 months of the year, passenger traffic at the airport totaled nearly 6.4 million, a 2.2 percent increase from the same period in 2016.

Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines added the most passengers during the month, and new service from Allegiant also helped propel growth in November, Abele’s office said.

Airlines added several new destinations from Mitchell in 2017. Alaska added flights to Portland, Oregon. Allegiant entered the Milwaukee market offering flights to Mesa, Arizona; Punta Gorda, Florida; Sanford, Florida; and St. Petersburg, Florida. Delta added a flight to Salt Lake City, Utah. Frontier added a flight to Miami. OneJet added flights to Columbus, Ohio and Omaha, Nebraska. Southwest added flights to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and Nashville. Volaris came to Milwaukee with a flight to Guadalajara, Mexico.

“The more we use our hometown airport, the more new air service we will likely see from airlines in the future,” Abele said in a news release. “My message is to choose MKE and help support our local economy.”

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.