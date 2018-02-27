Milwaukee toughens licensing requirements for downtown parking lot operators

Change comes following car break-ins

by

February 27, 2018, 12:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/milwaukee-toughens-licensing-requirements-for-downtown-parking-lot-operators/

The Milwaukee Common Council has unanimously approved a measure requiring downtown parking lot operators to include a security plan with their license application.

A parking lot at St. Paul Avenue and Water Street in the Third Ward.

The change comes after recent car break-ins in and around downtown, leading Council members and community advocates including the Commercial Relators Association of Wisconsin and the Downtown Business Improvement District to discover parking lot operators, property owners and the Milwaukee Police Department were not communicating.

New and renewal license applications will be subject to non-renewal and must be reviewed by the Milwaukee Police Department to evaluate the suitability of security measures to be implemented.

The changes were sponsored by Alderman Robert Bauman to enhance security at downtown parking facilities.

Break-ins at the Intermodal Station in recent months – as well as incidents downtown and in the Third Ward – showed glaringly insufficient security on the part of parking facility operators, Bauman said.

“Protecting health and safety is a benchmark duty of the city and requiring stricter measures (through licensing) to substantially increase security for the protection of customers and the public is sound,” he said.

Tony Janowiec, president of Interstate Parking Company, who owns and operates several downtown parking structures including the Intermodal Station, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tracy Johnson, president and CEO of CARW, said several factors effect crime at a parking lot or structure including having a person on duty, lighting and having the structure open or closed.

“Having the police and parking operators working together to come up with a solution makes sense,” Johnson said. “No one wants crime-ridden lots.”

The Milwaukee Common Council has unanimously approved a measure requiring downtown parking lot operators to include a security plan with their license application.

A parking lot at St. Paul Avenue and Water Street in the Third Ward.

The change comes after recent car break-ins in and around downtown, leading Council members and community advocates including the Commercial Relators Association of Wisconsin and the Downtown Business Improvement District to discover parking lot operators, property owners and the Milwaukee Police Department were not communicating.

New and renewal license applications will be subject to non-renewal and must be reviewed by the Milwaukee Police Department to evaluate the suitability of security measures to be implemented.

The changes were sponsored by Alderman Robert Bauman to enhance security at downtown parking facilities.

Break-ins at the Intermodal Station in recent months – as well as incidents downtown and in the Third Ward – showed glaringly insufficient security on the part of parking facility operators, Bauman said.

“Protecting health and safety is a benchmark duty of the city and requiring stricter measures (through licensing) to substantially increase security for the protection of customers and the public is sound,” he said.

Tony Janowiec, president of Interstate Parking Company, who owns and operates several downtown parking structures including the Intermodal Station, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tracy Johnson, president and CEO of CARW, said several factors effect crime at a parking lot or structure including having a person on duty, lighting and having the structure open or closed.

“Having the police and parking operators working together to come up with a solution makes sense,” Johnson said. “No one wants crime-ridden lots.”

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    So what does this exactly mean? Milwaukee PD are going to be tasked with providing additional security to these large for-profit private businesses such as Inter-state or other national parking lot operators? Or that parking lot operators will be required to provide ample security for their businesses on THEIR DOLLAR? The problems are at EXISTING locations…not new ones….

    The Common Council is pretty much useless

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am