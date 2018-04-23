Milwaukee Regional Medical Center organizations looking to purchase county land

Group includes Children's Hospital, Froedtert, MCW, Curative Care and BloodCenter

April 23, 2018, 2:03 PM

Five organizations are seeking to purchase the land that they currently lease from Milwaukee County at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

The organizations include BloodCenter of Wisconsin Blood Research Institute, Children’s Hospital and Health System, Curative Care Network, Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus, which is located south of Watertown Plank Road, north of Wisconsin Avenue, east of Interstate 41 and west of Windsor Court, is one large parcel, owned by Milwaukee County.

The MRMC member organizations have submitted land division applications to the Wauwatosa Plan Commission to create separate parcels, based on existing lease lines, to purchase the land from the county. Those applications will be reviewed at the plan commission meeting next month.

Representatives with the MRMC declined to provide further comment on the possible land purchases.

In a report to bondholders late last year, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin said it was in negotiations to purchase the land it currently leases for $49 million. The system said it is expected that the payments would be the same as its current rent payments.

Children’s Hospital, the largest leaseholder of the five organizations, leases a total of about 55 acres from the county, followed by Froedtert (48 acres); MCW (33 acres); Curative Care (7 acres); and BloodCenter (4.5 acres).

The Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division, also located on the campus, is not part of the negotiations. The BHD is in a multi-year process of shifting services off its aging, over-sized campus and into community-based care. It is in negotiations with Universal Health Services Inc. to run a new acute-care psychiatric hospital that would replace the hospital currently located at the Mental Health Complex on the MRMC campus.

