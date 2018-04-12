Milwaukee aldermen raise concerns over St. Joseph hospital downsizing plans

Donovan imploring Ascension to postpone cuts to services

April 12, 2018, 11:09 PM

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan is calling on Ascension Wisconsin to postpone any reduction in services at the Wheaton Franciscan-St. Joseph Campus in Milwaukee for at least a year in hopes of encouraging the health system ultimately to reverse its decision.

George Hinton, Alderman Mark Borkowski, Ald. Bob Donovan, Patricia McManus and Ald. Michael Murphy.

Donovan was joined by fellow aldermen Mark Borkowski and Michael Murphy at a press conference Thursday to raise concerns about the St. Louis-based health system’s plans to eliminate surgical services and inpatient stays at the hospital. St. Joseph, located at 5000 W. Chambers St., is a safety-net hospital that serves high volumes of patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

Donovan implored Ascension to halt its downsizing plans and take time to determine how it can retain those services.

He said Ascension’s status as a nonprofit organization behooves its leaders to not make decisions solely on financial considerations, but also its Catholic mission of serving vulnerable populations.

“For those that count on St. Joseph, this is not an abstraction,” he said. “This is a life or death question of where to go when a child is sick or injured and where to go even for a routine checkup.”

Downsizing services at St. Joseph exacerbates health care disparities, forcing poorer patients to travel farther to see providers, Murphy said. It also puts more burden on Aurora Sinai Medical Center and Froedtert Hospital, the next closest hospitals to St. Joseph, he said.

In an interview with BizTimes Milwaukee last week, Bernie Sherry, senior vice president and ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin, said the consolidation of lower-volume services at other facilities will help stem losses that St. Joseph has seen in recent years. The hospital posted an operating loss of about $20 million in 2016, according to the most recently available data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

George Hinton, CEO of the Social Development Commission and former president and CEO of Aurora Sinai, said large health systems should lean on the profitable arms of their business – facilities with higher percentages of commercial insured patients – to sustain the financially-challenged ones.

“If you move all of your orthopedic services and your oncology services and your heart services from a particular hospital because you want to use those resources to attract more people in commercial areas, you have an obligation then to protect that hospital that you moved those services from,” Hinton said.

Ascension representatives have said their future plans for St. Joseph hospital, which will include leasing the freed-up space at the campus to other community organizations and partners that would focus on social determinants of health, demonstrates a commitment to the community.

Since the plans for St. Joseph hospital surfaced, Donovan has raised concerns about the Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare – St. Francis campus on the city’s south side. He said Ascension representatives have told him this week there are no plans to downsize the hospital, but he implored Ascension to say that publicly.

Ascension representatives could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

