Marquette, Near West Side Partners awarded $1.3 million from HUD for economic development

HUD Award could improve housing opportunities on Near West Side

by

September 10, 2018, 1:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/marquette-near-west-side-partners-awarded-1-3-million-from-hud-for-economic-development/

Marquette University and Near West Side Partners was awarded $1.3 million Monday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to revitalize the College Court apartments and to continue economic development efforts on the northwest side.

College Court apartments

Through the Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant, Marquette University and the Near West Side Partners will develop a plan, working with residents and surrounding stakeholders to continue to improve housing opportunities in the neighborhood.

College Court, 3334 W. Highland Blvd., is a 248-unit housing development for low-income families, seniors and disabled adults.

“This funding investment will support the efforts of a sound public-private partnership to develop a plan to improve the availability of quality, affordable housing for Milwaukee’s Near West Side,” said Tony Pérez, Secretary-Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee. “In addition, the Housing Authority is pleased to join with the Near West Side Partners to continue their thoughtful examination of all the components beyond housing that are necessary to bring renewal and health to the entire neighborhood.”

U.S. HUD awarded nearly $5 million to six communities across the country, including Marquette and Near West Side Partners. Other awards were given in Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey.

The Marquette University and the Near West Side Partners award is one of only three grantees that received an additional $950,000 for “Action Activities” within their award.

The additional funding can be used for several uses including community gardens, pocket parks, farmers markets community arts projects; homeowner and business façade improvement programs; fresh food initiatives; and gap financing for economic development projects.

NWSP and Marquette University will work with the other Near West Side anchor institutions – Advocate Aurora Health, Harley-Davidson, MillerCoors, Potawatomi Business Development Corporation – along with other key partners, including Business Improvement District #10, the City of Milwaukee, Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, LISC, Marquette University Center for Peacemaking, Marquette Democracy Lab, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Public Schools, and Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/BIG STEP on the project.

“The award is a testament to the commitment of our Near West Side Partners’ anchor institutions over the past three-plus years as we aim to be a national model for community engagement,” said Keith Stanley, executive director of Near West Side Partners, Inc. “It will allow us to leverage the tremendous growth that is occurring elsewhere in the City of Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin.”

Marquette University and Near West Side Partners was awarded $1.3 million Monday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to revitalize the College Court apartments and to continue economic development efforts on the northwest side.

College Court apartments

Through the Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant, Marquette University and the Near West Side Partners will develop a plan, working with residents and surrounding stakeholders to continue to improve housing opportunities in the neighborhood.

College Court, 3334 W. Highland Blvd., is a 248-unit housing development for low-income families, seniors and disabled adults.

“This funding investment will support the efforts of a sound public-private partnership to develop a plan to improve the availability of quality, affordable housing for Milwaukee’s Near West Side,” said Tony Pérez, Secretary-Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee. “In addition, the Housing Authority is pleased to join with the Near West Side Partners to continue their thoughtful examination of all the components beyond housing that are necessary to bring renewal and health to the entire neighborhood.”

U.S. HUD awarded nearly $5 million to six communities across the country, including Marquette and Near West Side Partners. Other awards were given in Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey.

The Marquette University and the Near West Side Partners award is one of only three grantees that received an additional $950,000 for “Action Activities” within their award.

The additional funding can be used for several uses including community gardens, pocket parks, farmers markets community arts projects; homeowner and business façade improvement programs; fresh food initiatives; and gap financing for economic development projects.

NWSP and Marquette University will work with the other Near West Side anchor institutions – Advocate Aurora Health, Harley-Davidson, MillerCoors, Potawatomi Business Development Corporation – along with other key partners, including Business Improvement District #10, the City of Milwaukee, Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, LISC, Marquette University Center for Peacemaking, Marquette Democracy Lab, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Public Schools, and Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/BIG STEP on the project.

“The award is a testament to the commitment of our Near West Side Partners’ anchor institutions over the past three-plus years as we aim to be a national model for community engagement,” said Keith Stanley, executive director of Near West Side Partners, Inc. “It will allow us to leverage the tremendous growth that is occurring elsewhere in the City of Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?
Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?

Improving labor efficiency and overall productivity in manufacturing is possible

by Carol Crawford

Aretha Franklin left behind a legacy – and some headaches
Aretha Franklin left behind a legacy – and some headaches

Estate planning is something we all should consider

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Non-Profit Fundraising: Asking For Your Top Gifts
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/13/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm