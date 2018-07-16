Lime watching Milwaukee-Bird lawsuit closely

Bikeshare and scootershare startup has been working with city for a year

by

July 16, 2018, 11:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/lime-watching-milwaukee-bird-lawsuit-closely/

Dockless bikeshare and scootershare startup Lime is watching closely as its scootershare competitor Bird Rides Inc. battles with the City of Milwaukee to allow it to operate here.

Dockless bikeshare and scootershare company Lime has approached the city about launching here.

Gabriel Scheer, director of government affairs and strategic development at San Francisco-based Lime (formerly known as LimeBike), said the City of Milwaukee’s lawsuit against Bird could provide guidance for Lime.

Scheer said he first contacted the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works in August 2017 to discuss Lime’s plans to launch here. So far, it hasn’t done so.

“We have reached out to the city numerous times and would very much like to work with the city on crafting regulations that work for both the city and us to allow the city to bring increased affordable, low-carbon mobility options across the city,” Scheer said.

Lime has been pushing the city to put an ordinance in place for its services for almost a year. Bird, on the other hand, did not contact the city prior to distributing its scooters around town on June 27. Now, the city is suing Santa Monica, California-based Bird, saying the electric scooters are in violation of state law.

Gabriel Scheer explains LimeBike at Startup Milwaukee Emerge in April.

“We remain committed to working with the city. We’d love to sit down with the city and hammer out a regulatory environment that would work for us, as well as our competitors,” Scheer said. “That’s (Bird’s) actions and they do what they do, and we do what we do.”

Scheer brought several scooters to Milwaukee to introduce Lime to the local startup community in April as it evaluated launching here.

“Our approach often starts with trying to be in the community and get people excited about us and then work with the relevant public officials to get something on the books,” he said.

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman recently said he plans to propose legislation this week to allow dockless bikeshare in Milwaukee that was crafted as a result of Lime’s inquiry almost a year ago. Scheer said he learned of the planned legislation from BizTimes’ article about it.

However, dockless scootershare is not on the table because the scooters are illegal for use on public streets or sidewalks under state law, Bauman said, though the city may work with the state on electric scooter laws when the Legislature is back in session in January.

It can be challenging to launch a new technology in cities nationwide when the laws may not cover it, Scheer said.

“Change is challenging for every city,” he said.

Dockless bikeshare and scootershare startup Lime is watching closely as its scootershare competitor Bird Rides Inc. battles with the City of Milwaukee to allow it to operate here.

Dockless bikeshare and scootershare company Lime has approached the city about launching here.

Gabriel Scheer, director of government affairs and strategic development at San Francisco-based Lime (formerly known as LimeBike), said the City of Milwaukee’s lawsuit against Bird could provide guidance for Lime.

Scheer said he first contacted the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works in August 2017 to discuss Lime’s plans to launch here. So far, it hasn’t done so.

“We have reached out to the city numerous times and would very much like to work with the city on crafting regulations that work for both the city and us to allow the city to bring increased affordable, low-carbon mobility options across the city,” Scheer said.

Lime has been pushing the city to put an ordinance in place for its services for almost a year. Bird, on the other hand, did not contact the city prior to distributing its scooters around town on June 27. Now, the city is suing Santa Monica, California-based Bird, saying the electric scooters are in violation of state law.

Gabriel Scheer explains LimeBike at Startup Milwaukee Emerge in April.

“We remain committed to working with the city. We’d love to sit down with the city and hammer out a regulatory environment that would work for us, as well as our competitors,” Scheer said. “That’s (Bird’s) actions and they do what they do, and we do what we do.”

Scheer brought several scooters to Milwaukee to introduce Lime to the local startup community in April as it evaluated launching here.

“Our approach often starts with trying to be in the community and get people excited about us and then work with the relevant public officials to get something on the books,” he said.

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman recently said he plans to propose legislation this week to allow dockless bikeshare in Milwaukee that was crafted as a result of Lime’s inquiry almost a year ago. Scheer said he learned of the planned legislation from BizTimes’ article about it.

However, dockless scootershare is not on the table because the scooters are illegal for use on public streets or sidewalks under state law, Bauman said, though the city may work with the state on electric scooter laws when the Legislature is back in session in January.

It can be challenging to launch a new technology in cities nationwide when the laws may not cover it, Scheer said.

“Change is challenging for every city,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm