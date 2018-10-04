Lavelle Industries investing $14 million in Wisconsin expansion

Rubber and plastics manufacturer Lavelle Industries Inc. is expanding its operations at its Burlington headquarters and at its Whitewater facility as part of a $14 million investment projected to add 70 jobs.

Gov. Scott Walker’s office announced the expansion Thursday. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is providing the company up to $520,000 in tax credits over the next three years to support the project.

The first phase of the expansion is an ongoing project at the company’s Whitewater facility. Earlier this year, Whitewater officials approved an approximately 20,700-square-foot expansion of the company’s facilities.

Lavelle is expanding to meet growing demand for its Korky toilet repair and custom rubber molded products.

The company also plans to invest $14 million in equipment, technology, building infrastructure and staffing at its Burlington and Whitewater facilities over the next three years.

“Lavelle continues to grow by adding new products and focusing on our customers,” said company president and majority owner Rhonda Sullivan. “Manufacturing in Wisconsin is a competitive advantage for us.”

Lavelle was also awarded nearly $1 million in tax credits in early 2015 as part of another expansion project. That project included a $15 million investment and the creation of 93 jobs.

According to WEDC records, the company created 159 new jobs but has invested just $3.8 million. The agency has verified $852,465 in tax credits for the company through the end of fiscal year 2018.