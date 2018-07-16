Historic Schlitz tied-house in Riverwest could become condominiums

The former Schlitz tied-house tavern at Humboldt Boulevard and North Avenue in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood could be redeveloped in condominiums.

The dilapidated, three-story, 7,800-square-foot building has been owned by the city since it went into tax foreclosure in March.

Through a request for proposal process, recent ACRE graduate Kyle Mack has been selected to purchase the 128-year-old property for $58,500.

Mack is partnering with Todd Hutchison, principal of Oshkosh-based ABC Development LLC, on the project. The two met in 2015, when Hutchison was one of Mack’s instructors during this training with the ACRE program.

ACRE is a Milwaukee-based program that trains minorities for career paths in the commercial real estate industry.

Mack is planning to redevelop the first floor of the building into retail space. The second and third floors will be redeveloped into condominiums.

“We’ve been working with an architect and are still working out all of the details,” Mack said. “The building is in pretty tough conditions. There is extensive water damage right now.”

Mack did not want to say how much the project would cost, or how many condominium units would be in the building.

“I’m very excited to be working with the city on this project,” Mack said.

Hutchison could not immediately be reached for comment.

The building, originally named the Joseph Schlitz Brewing Co. Saloon, was built in 1890 by Charles Kirchhoff Jr., who was one of Milwaukee’s lead architects at the time, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The Josph Schiltz Brewing Company built the structure as a saloon with a residence above. The building was one of the earliest of the brewery-owned bars, according to the historical society.