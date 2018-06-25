Harley shifting production overseas to address EU tariffs

Retaliatory actions could add $100 million in annual costs

by

June 25, 2018, 10:54 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/harley-shifting-production-overseas-to-address-eu-tariffs/

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. will shift production of motorcycles for Europe to its international facilities to avoid up to $100 million annually in costs from tariffs applied by the European Union.

Harley-Davidson headquarters

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

The EU levied the tariffs, which became effective on Friday, in response to increased U.S. tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Harley executives previously said price increases from the steel and aluminum tariffs could add up to $20 million in raw material costs this year.

The company also warned of a potential “significant impact” from retaliatory tariffs after President Donald Trump announced the steel and aluminum tariffs.

Harley estimates the European tariff increase from 6 percent to 31 percent on motorcycles would add $2,200 to the cost of an average motorcycle exported from the U.S. to the EU. The company is opting against increasing its suggested retail prices or increasing wholesale prices to dealers to cover the costs.

“Harley-Davidson believes the tremendous cost increase, if passed onto its dealers and retail customers, would have an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region, reducing customer access to Harley-Davidson products and negatively impacting the sustainability of its dealers’ businesses,” a Harley-Davidson regulatory filing said.

Europe is an important market for Harley. While many of the company’s efforts to grow its brand focus on Asia, the European market remained the second largest after the U.S. with about 40,000 in retail sales last year.

The company estimates the tariffs will result in $30 million to $45 million in additional costs this year and $90 million to $100 million on an annualized basis. At the high end, the additional cost from the European tariffs would represent a 2 percentage point reduction in Harley’s operating profit margin from last year.

To deal with the increased costs, Harley announced it will shift production of motorcycles for EU destinations from its U.S. facilities to international operations. The company said the shift will require additional investment and could take nine to 18 months to complete.

“Harley-Davidson maintains a strong commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing which is valued by riders globally,” the company’s filing said. “Increasing international production to alleviate the EU tariff burden is not the company’s preference, but represents the only sustainable option to make its motorcycles accessible to customers in the EU and maintain a viable business in Europe.”

Harley has used international production to get around tariffs in other situations. The company maintains facilities in Brazil, India and Thailand where it completes assembly of motorcycles for sales in those and other markets.

Company executives say those facilities are necessary for Harley to offer competitive pricing in markets where it sees an opportunity for growth, but the unions representing Harley workers in the U.S. say those operations ultimately take jobs out of the country.

A Harley spokesman declined to say which facilities would see increased production, saying only that the securities filing stated the company’s position clearly.

Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he was “surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag.”

“I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse – be patient!” Trump wrote.

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. will shift production of motorcycles for Europe to its international facilities to avoid up to $100 million annually in costs from tariffs applied by the European Union.

Harley-Davidson headquarters

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

The EU levied the tariffs, which became effective on Friday, in response to increased U.S. tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Harley executives previously said price increases from the steel and aluminum tariffs could add up to $20 million in raw material costs this year.

The company also warned of a potential “significant impact” from retaliatory tariffs after President Donald Trump announced the steel and aluminum tariffs.

Harley estimates the European tariff increase from 6 percent to 31 percent on motorcycles would add $2,200 to the cost of an average motorcycle exported from the U.S. to the EU. The company is opting against increasing its suggested retail prices or increasing wholesale prices to dealers to cover the costs.

“Harley-Davidson believes the tremendous cost increase, if passed onto its dealers and retail customers, would have an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region, reducing customer access to Harley-Davidson products and negatively impacting the sustainability of its dealers’ businesses,” a Harley-Davidson regulatory filing said.

Europe is an important market for Harley. While many of the company’s efforts to grow its brand focus on Asia, the European market remained the second largest after the U.S. with about 40,000 in retail sales last year.

The company estimates the tariffs will result in $30 million to $45 million in additional costs this year and $90 million to $100 million on an annualized basis. At the high end, the additional cost from the European tariffs would represent a 2 percentage point reduction in Harley’s operating profit margin from last year.

To deal with the increased costs, Harley announced it will shift production of motorcycles for EU destinations from its U.S. facilities to international operations. The company said the shift will require additional investment and could take nine to 18 months to complete.

“Harley-Davidson maintains a strong commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing which is valued by riders globally,” the company’s filing said. “Increasing international production to alleviate the EU tariff burden is not the company’s preference, but represents the only sustainable option to make its motorcycles accessible to customers in the EU and maintain a viable business in Europe.”

Harley has used international production to get around tariffs in other situations. The company maintains facilities in Brazil, India and Thailand where it completes assembly of motorcycles for sales in those and other markets.

Company executives say those facilities are necessary for Harley to offer competitive pricing in markets where it sees an opportunity for growth, but the unions representing Harley workers in the U.S. say those operations ultimately take jobs out of the country.

A Harley spokesman declined to say which facilities would see increased production, saying only that the securities filing stated the company’s position clearly.

Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he was “surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag.”

“I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse – be patient!” Trump wrote.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Destination: Workspace – variety matters
Destination: Workspace – variety matters

Top drivers for workplace design

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am