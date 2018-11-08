Foxconn expresses desire to work with Evers

Foxconn Technology Group issued a statement Wednesday congratulating Wisconsin Governor-elect Tony Evers on his victory and expressing a desire to work with the Democrat’s administration moving forward.

“We look forward to working with him on our Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and helping the State of Wisconsin achieve its potential as a hub for high technology development,” the statement said.

Supporters of Foxconn’s plans for a $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus in Wisconsin have repeatedly pointed to the relationship between Gov. Scott Walker and Foxconn chairman Terry Gou as one of the main reasons the state was chosen by the company.

Many Democrats, meanwhile, have been highly critical of the project and the more than $4 billion in public investments being made to support it. Those investments include a $3 billion state incentive package, $764 million in local support and hundreds of millions in infrastructure projects.

During the Democratic primary, some candidates threatened to take Foxconn to court to stop the deal. But Evers took a more moderate position, indicating he would focus on upholding the state’s contract with Foxconn and compelling the company to be a good corporate citizen. He has also expressed an interest in taking a second look at air permits issued to the company by the Walker administration.

In response to an inquiry Thursday, Evers’ campaign pointed to the governor-elect’s comments during a press conference Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Evers did not mention Foxconn specifically during the event, but said it is time for the state to come together, adding he is eager to solve problems with long-term, bipartisan solutions.

“We are eager to join with Governor-elect Evers and all our local partners to ensure this effort to significantly grow the Wisconsin economy and bring an advanced, next generation, high-tech ecosystem to the state is successful,” the Foxconn statement said.

The company also said it has “already made significant progress” on the project and continues to move forward.

“Foxconn is committed to making a positive impact in the state, and we are also committed to continuing to do that in a manner that respects, nurtures and values the very things that first attracted us to Wisconsin – its quality of life and environment, its talented and hardworking people and its innovative and entrepreneurial tradition,” the statement said.