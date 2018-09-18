Evers, Baldwin trending into leads in MU Law polls

Little change in views on Foxconn project

by

September 18, 2018, 1:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/evers-baldwin-trending-into-leads-in-mu-law-polls/

Democrats Tony Evers and Tammy Baldwin are both trending into the lead in their races against Republicans Scott Walker and Leah Vukmir, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll.

Evers and Walker

Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction, is challenging Walker for governor. In the June poll, Walker led Evers 48 to 44 percent among registered voters. In the August poll, the first to use likely voters, found a tie between the two candidates at 46 percent.

The September poll, released Tuesday, shows Evers with a 49 to 44 percent lead over Walker.

In the lead up to the 2014 gubernatorial election, Walker trended in the opposite direction. The August Marquette poll showed him barely trailing Democrat Mary Burke 49 to 47 percent. He took a 49 to 46 percent lead in the first September poll. The lead grew to 51 to 45 later in the month and Walker eventually won with 52.3 percent of the vote.

Vukmir, a state senator from Wauwatosa, is challenging Baldwin, currently the junior senator from Wisconsin, for a second term. The June poll showed Baldwin ahead 49 to 40 percent. The race tightened in the August poll to a 49 to 47 percent lead for Baldwin.

Baldwin pushed out to a lead again in the September poll, up 53 to 47 percent over Vukmir.

The September poll included 614 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Respondents were also asked for their views on Foxconn’s plans for a $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, with opinions little changed.

Nearly half of respondents, 48 percent, said Wisconsin’s $3 billion incentive package to support Foxconn will not be worth it, compared to 39 percent who say it will be worth it, a similar result to previous polls.

More than half of respondents, 54 percent, said they do not expect to see businesses near them benefit from the Foxconn project. Poll director Charles Franklin said there has been a “steady but slow” increase in the number who expect businesses near them to benefit, up from 25 percent in March to 34 percent in the latest poll.

“It’s not sort of taking off despite announcements around the state,” he said.

Foxconn has announced plans this year for innovation centers in Green Bay and Eau Claire along with a partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Franklin pointed out that the reality is the outcome of the Foxconn project will not be determined for a number of years, even though both Republicans and Democrats have developed strong points of view on the project.

“It’s about who persuades who at this point,” he said.

Democrats Tony Evers and Tammy Baldwin are both trending into the lead in their races against Republicans Scott Walker and Leah Vukmir, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll.

Evers and Walker

Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction, is challenging Walker for governor. In the June poll, Walker led Evers 48 to 44 percent among registered voters. In the August poll, the first to use likely voters, found a tie between the two candidates at 46 percent.

The September poll, released Tuesday, shows Evers with a 49 to 44 percent lead over Walker.

In the lead up to the 2014 gubernatorial election, Walker trended in the opposite direction. The August Marquette poll showed him barely trailing Democrat Mary Burke 49 to 47 percent. He took a 49 to 46 percent lead in the first September poll. The lead grew to 51 to 45 later in the month and Walker eventually won with 52.3 percent of the vote.

Vukmir, a state senator from Wauwatosa, is challenging Baldwin, currently the junior senator from Wisconsin, for a second term. The June poll showed Baldwin ahead 49 to 40 percent. The race tightened in the August poll to a 49 to 47 percent lead for Baldwin.

Baldwin pushed out to a lead again in the September poll, up 53 to 47 percent over Vukmir.

The September poll included 614 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Respondents were also asked for their views on Foxconn’s plans for a $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, with opinions little changed.

Nearly half of respondents, 48 percent, said Wisconsin’s $3 billion incentive package to support Foxconn will not be worth it, compared to 39 percent who say it will be worth it, a similar result to previous polls.

More than half of respondents, 54 percent, said they do not expect to see businesses near them benefit from the Foxconn project. Poll director Charles Franklin said there has been a “steady but slow” increase in the number who expect businesses near them to benefit, up from 25 percent in March to 34 percent in the latest poll.

“It’s not sort of taking off despite announcements around the state,” he said.

Foxconn has announced plans this year for innovation centers in Green Bay and Eau Claire along with a partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Franklin pointed out that the reality is the outcome of the Foxconn project will not be determined for a number of years, even though both Republicans and Democrats have developed strong points of view on the project.

“It’s about who persuades who at this point,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    Future 50

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/20/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

2018 Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit
Baird Corporate Headquarters

09/21/201812:00 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm