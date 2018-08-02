Downtown, Near West Side being considered for state office buildings

Department of Administration narrows search for $140 million project

by

August 02, 2018, 11:40 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/downtown-near-west-side-being-considered-for-state-office-buildings/

The state has narrowed its site selection options for two new office buildings, totaling $140 million, to one of two sites: one on Milwaukee’s Near West Side, the other downtown.

A 2.3-acre site south of West Wisconsin Avenue and west of North 27th Street and the vacant former Assurant Insurance building at 501 W. Michigan St. have been named as finalists for the project by the Department of Administration.

The department is now seeking bids for architectural and engineering services for the developments at the sites.

“In seeking these services, we are performing additional due diligence to ensure we have enough information to make the best possible decision for the state and taxpaying public, said DOA spokesman John Dipko.

The state office building in downtown Milwaukee will be replaced

The 5-story, 40-year-old former Assurant building has 370,160 square feet of space and an assessed value of $17 million, according to city records. The state project could be a redevelopment of that building, or a replacement.

In early March, the DOA issued a new request for proposal for the 100,000-square-foot Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility project. State officials said they will consider a stand-alone project or the crime lab could be combined with the new state office building.

The new 165,000-square-foot state office building will replace its 54-year-old downtown Milwaukee office building at 819 N. 6th St.

The Near West Side Partners organization has been working to acquire properties and improve the block southwest of North 27th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue for future development.

The group is hoping to add a large catalytic project, like the state office building, to the corner to continue efforts to improve the neighborhood.

In 2015, Assurant announced plans to close its Milwaukee operations, and lay off 1,200 Milwaukee employees. In addition to the building, the property has a six-level, 807-space parking structure.

The state has narrowed its site selection options for two new office buildings, totaling $140 million, to one of two sites: one on Milwaukee’s Near West Side, the other downtown.

A 2.3-acre site south of West Wisconsin Avenue and west of North 27th Street and the vacant former Assurant Insurance building at 501 W. Michigan St. have been named as finalists for the project by the Department of Administration.

The department is now seeking bids for architectural and engineering services for the developments at the sites.

“In seeking these services, we are performing additional due diligence to ensure we have enough information to make the best possible decision for the state and taxpaying public, said DOA spokesman John Dipko.

The state office building in downtown Milwaukee will be replaced

The 5-story, 40-year-old former Assurant building has 370,160 square feet of space and an assessed value of $17 million, according to city records. The state project could be a redevelopment of that building, or a replacement.

In early March, the DOA issued a new request for proposal for the 100,000-square-foot Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility project. State officials said they will consider a stand-alone project or the crime lab could be combined with the new state office building.

The new 165,000-square-foot state office building will replace its 54-year-old downtown Milwaukee office building at 819 N. 6th St.

The Near West Side Partners organization has been working to acquire properties and improve the block southwest of North 27th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue for future development.

The group is hoping to add a large catalytic project, like the state office building, to the corner to continue efforts to improve the neighborhood.

In 2015, Assurant announced plans to close its Milwaukee operations, and lay off 1,200 Milwaukee employees. In addition to the building, the property has a six-level, 807-space parking structure.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm