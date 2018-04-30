Downtown castle

This photo, taken circa 1937, shows the Light Horse Squadron Armory and part of the Milwaukee Central Police Station on North Broadway in downtown Milwaukee. The site, at the corner of North Broadway and East Wells Street, now houses a parking garage.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
This photo, taken circa 1937, shows the Light Horse Squadron Armory and part of the Milwaukee Central Police Station on North Broadway in downtown Milwaukee. The site, at the corner of North Broadway and East Wells Street, now houses a parking garage.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
Comments