Developer proposing nearly 500 apartments in two new projects for Oak Creek

City staff raises some concerns with Decker Properties' projects

by

October 08, 2018, 1:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/developer-proposing-nearly-500-apartments-in-two-new-projects-for-oak-creek/

A Brookfield developer is proposing two projects in Oak Creek that could add nearly 500 new apartments to the city.

Decker Properties, Inc. has submitted conceptual plans for a 294-unit apartment complex at 8100 and 8146 S. 27th St. and 8100 S. Orchard Way and a 192-unit project at 441 W. Ryan Road.

Station 441 Apartments rendering

The 27th Street project, to be known as The Oaks at 8100, would be located on 24.6 acres of vacant land immediately north of the existing Colonial Woods development.

The first phase of the development would include three buildings with 27, 33 and 48 units, according to plans submitted to the city.

The overall development would be completed in multiple phases consisting of nine multi-family buildings, according to submitted plans.

Oak Creek planning staff said the density of the proposal is not complimentary to building types and sizes more commonly found in the city’s “traditional” mixed residential settings.

The Colonial Woods development has eight 16-unit buildings. Nearby Orchard Ridge has 14, 20-unit buildings and the Chateau condominiums is eight units.

Decker’s second proposal for Oak Creek, to be called Station 441, would be built on about 11 acres of vacant land on Ryan Road between Edgerton Contractors to the west and the Oak Creek Police Department to the east. This project is also dense, with 30 and 33-unit buildings.

“Staff has significant concerns regarding multifamily development at this location, particularly at the proposed density, scale of buildings and configuration,” according to staff reports. “Moreover, this location, while adjacent to a busy state highway and a major truck route, is isolated from services and amenities with limited prospects for walkability or connectivity.”

The Ryan Road project would also be completed in phases, with five multi-family buildings, underground parking and a centralized clubhouse.

Decker Properties would like to begin both projects in spring of 2019; however neither are currently scheduled for a vote.

A Brookfield developer is proposing two projects in Oak Creek that could add nearly 500 new apartments to the city.

Decker Properties, Inc. has submitted conceptual plans for a 294-unit apartment complex at 8100 and 8146 S. 27th St. and 8100 S. Orchard Way and a 192-unit project at 441 W. Ryan Road.

Station 441 Apartments rendering

The 27th Street project, to be known as The Oaks at 8100, would be located on 24.6 acres of vacant land immediately north of the existing Colonial Woods development.

The first phase of the development would include three buildings with 27, 33 and 48 units, according to plans submitted to the city.

The overall development would be completed in multiple phases consisting of nine multi-family buildings, according to submitted plans.

Oak Creek planning staff said the density of the proposal is not complimentary to building types and sizes more commonly found in the city’s “traditional” mixed residential settings.

The Colonial Woods development has eight 16-unit buildings. Nearby Orchard Ridge has 14, 20-unit buildings and the Chateau condominiums is eight units.

Decker’s second proposal for Oak Creek, to be called Station 441, would be built on about 11 acres of vacant land on Ryan Road between Edgerton Contractors to the west and the Oak Creek Police Department to the east. This project is also dense, with 30 and 33-unit buildings.

“Staff has significant concerns regarding multifamily development at this location, particularly at the proposed density, scale of buildings and configuration,” according to staff reports. “Moreover, this location, while adjacent to a busy state highway and a major truck route, is isolated from services and amenities with limited prospects for walkability or connectivity.”

The Ryan Road project would also be completed in phases, with five multi-family buildings, underground parking and a centralized clubhouse.

Decker Properties would like to begin both projects in spring of 2019; however neither are currently scheduled for a vote.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am