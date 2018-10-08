Developer proposing nearly 500 apartments in two new projects for Oak Creek

A Brookfield developer is proposing two projects in Oak Creek that could add nearly 500 new apartments to the city.

Decker Properties, Inc. has submitted conceptual plans for a 294-unit apartment complex at 8100 and 8146 S. 27th St. and 8100 S. Orchard Way and a 192-unit project at 441 W. Ryan Road.

The 27th Street project, to be known as The Oaks at 8100, would be located on 24.6 acres of vacant land immediately north of the existing Colonial Woods development.

The first phase of the development would include three buildings with 27, 33 and 48 units, according to plans submitted to the city.

The overall development would be completed in multiple phases consisting of nine multi-family buildings, according to submitted plans.

Oak Creek planning staff said the density of the proposal is not complimentary to building types and sizes more commonly found in the city’s “traditional” mixed residential settings.

The Colonial Woods development has eight 16-unit buildings. Nearby Orchard Ridge has 14, 20-unit buildings and the Chateau condominiums is eight units.

Decker’s second proposal for Oak Creek, to be called Station 441, would be built on about 11 acres of vacant land on Ryan Road between Edgerton Contractors to the west and the Oak Creek Police Department to the east. This project is also dense, with 30 and 33-unit buildings.

“Staff has significant concerns regarding multifamily development at this location, particularly at the proposed density, scale of buildings and configuration,” according to staff reports. “Moreover, this location, while adjacent to a busy state highway and a major truck route, is isolated from services and amenities with limited prospects for walkability or connectivity.”

The Ryan Road project would also be completed in phases, with five multi-family buildings, underground parking and a centralized clubhouse.

Decker Properties would like to begin both projects in spring of 2019; however neither are currently scheduled for a vote.