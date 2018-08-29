Chicago developer plans to evict Postal Service from downtown Milwaukee building

Matt Garrison alleges USPS not keeping building in acceptable condition

August 28, 2018, 9:27 PM

The Chicago-based investor and developer who purchased the downtown Milwaukee Post Office building three years ago announced in a five-part tweet Tuesday night he has filed an eviction notice against the United States Postal Service.

The front entrance to the downtown Milwaukee U.S. Postal Service facility.

Matt Garrison, managing principal of R2 Companies, alleged on Twitter the postal service, which leases the 1.1 million-square-foot, four-story building at 341 W. St. Paul Ave., has not kept the building in acceptable condition, so he will remove them and begin renovating the building.

Spokespeople for the USPS could not be immediately reached Tuesday night.

“Under the lease, the USPS shall ‘keep the property in good repair and a tenantable condition…’ the term repair includes repairs of every character, exterior and interior structural and non-structural, ordinary, as well as extraordinary,” Garrison said.

Garrison tweeted that he has waited for a response from the USPS for five months.

“They have not shared plans to address repairs and capital issues with the property for which they are 100 percent responsible,” Garrison said. “Since USPS is unwilling/unable to perform under the terms of the lease, we are seeking to remove them and begin renovations of the property. As one of the most visible structures/locations in (Milwaukee), this building deserves better.”

Garrison purchased the downtown Milwaukee post office building for $13.1 million in October 2015 from a group of private investors based in Wauwatosa.

At the time, he announced a dramatic redevelopment plan for the building once the post office’s lease was up. Renovations to the existing structure would create 300,000 square feet of space to be filled by restaurants, bars and entertainment venues as well as 212,000 square feet of space for a big box retailer. A 13,000-square-foot extension of the river walk and a 14,000-square-foot pedestrian bridge connecting the building to the Harley-Davidson Museum across the Menomonee river would also be added, according to the plans. He discussed the plans further with BizTimes in November 2015.

Along St. Paul, Garrison envisioned various types of retail on the first and second floors – including at least one big-box store – to activate foot traffic along St. Paul and draw people from the Third Ward.

He was planning parking, hidden on the third floor and possibly a single corporate tenant on the fourth floor.

In October 2015, the current lease was still in place for four years and eight months, with an option to extend it for up to 30 years.

Back side of the downtown MIlwaukee U.S. Postal Service facility.

When he purchased the building, Garrison said the property made the investment worth the wait. The downtown Milwaukee post office building property has approximately 1,500 feet of frontage on the Menomonee River.

Three years ago, Garrison was working with Gensler, a San Francisco-based architectural firm, on a redevelopment feasibility plan for the property. Gensler’s previous projects include the Facebook headquarters, Johns Hopkins Medicine International, Shanghai Tower and the San Francisco International Airport.

When reached Tuesday evening, Garrison said right now, he is focused on the current task of evicting the Post Office.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

  1. The Sheriff says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Risky move considering your lease with AAA tenant USPS secured the financing for your building.

    Add in uber overpriced Gensler, a quickly saturating Milwaukee market, and what amounts to a tear down building, and Matt might have overpaid handsomely for a complete fixer upper…

    Your best hope is USPS goes quietly and quickly

