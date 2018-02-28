Caledonia helping Mount Pleasant fund $72 million in Foxconn sewer upgrades

Village moving up $4 million payment in exchange for future access

by

February 28, 2018, 12:52 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/caledonia-helping-mount-pleasant-fund-72-million-in-foxconn-sewer-upgrades/

The Village of Caledonia will provide $4 million to help fund sanitary sewer improvements needed to support Foxconn Technology Group’s massive LCD manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, under the terms of an agreement between the two villages and Racine County.

Foxconn products on display.

The payment will allow the $72 million sewer project to be entirely funded through the tax incremental financing district created for the Foxconn project. In exchange, Caledonia will be able to connect to the upgraded sewer system once it is complete without having to potentially pay up to $26.6 million for its share of the upgrades.

Racine County and Caledonia officials approved the deal Tuesday evening. The Mount Pleasant Village Board is expected to vote on the agreement tonight.

“We’ve reached an agreement that minimizes the financial impact on the Village of Caledonia and Village of Mount Pleasant taxpayers,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This agreement is a testament to the importance and value of intergovernmental cooperation.”

Caledonia and Mount Pleasant both receive water service from the city of Racine and are part of a 2002 sewer service and revenue sharing intergovernmental agreement. The two village are also party to a 2008 shared sewer agreement.

As part of the new agreement, Caledonia is giving Mount Pleasant 1 million gallons of unused wastewater treatment capacity it was allocated under the 2002 agreement. Caledonia will also make a $4 million payment by June 30 that it was scheduled to make for future upgrades under the 2008 agreement.

“This is a win-win situation,” said Jim Dobbs, Caledonia village president. “We are able to help address the Village of Mount Pleasant’s immediate funding need through an upfront payment of money already owed to the village, and reassign unused sewer capacity and in return, we ensure our residents and our community are poised for continued growth by having access to new and improved infrastructure.”

The Village of Caledonia will provide $4 million to help fund sanitary sewer improvements needed to support Foxconn Technology Group’s massive LCD manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, under the terms of an agreement between the two villages and Racine County.

Foxconn products on display.

The payment will allow the $72 million sewer project to be entirely funded through the tax incremental financing district created for the Foxconn project. In exchange, Caledonia will be able to connect to the upgraded sewer system once it is complete without having to potentially pay up to $26.6 million for its share of the upgrades.

Racine County and Caledonia officials approved the deal Tuesday evening. The Mount Pleasant Village Board is expected to vote on the agreement tonight.

“We’ve reached an agreement that minimizes the financial impact on the Village of Caledonia and Village of Mount Pleasant taxpayers,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This agreement is a testament to the importance and value of intergovernmental cooperation.”

Caledonia and Mount Pleasant both receive water service from the city of Racine and are part of a 2002 sewer service and revenue sharing intergovernmental agreement. The two village are also party to a 2008 shared sewer agreement.

As part of the new agreement, Caledonia is giving Mount Pleasant 1 million gallons of unused wastewater treatment capacity it was allocated under the 2002 agreement. Caledonia will also make a $4 million payment by June 30 that it was scheduled to make for future upgrades under the 2008 agreement.

“This is a win-win situation,” said Jim Dobbs, Caledonia village president. “We are able to help address the Village of Mount Pleasant’s immediate funding need through an upfront payment of money already owed to the village, and reassign unused sewer capacity and in return, we ensure our residents and our community are poised for continued growth by having access to new and improved infrastructure.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm