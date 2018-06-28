Bird scooters illegal to operate on Milwaukee public streets and sidewalks

City says vehicles would need state title

by

June 28, 2018, 12:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/bird-scooters-illegal-to-operate-on-milwaukee-public-streets-and-sidewalks/

The electric scooters that scooter-share startup Bird delivered to Milwaukee curbs yesterday are illegal to ride on Milwaukee streets and sidewalks, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Bird scooters were distributed in the Third Ward today.

“They would be classified as motor vehicles under Wisconsin traffic law and they’re not registered or titled,” said Deputy City Attorney Adam Stephens. “They can’t be (registered or titled), because they’re not properly equipped with federal safety requirements and manufacturer certifications.”

If you planned to take a ride on one of the scooters, beware. Stephens said the fine for operating the scooters on city streets or sidewalks is $98.80.

Santa Monica, California-based Bird first contacted the City Attorney’s Office at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Stephens said, well after it had distributed the scooters around town yesterday morning.

“We’re considering our legal remedies right now, which could include citations and injunctive relief including seizure,” Stephens said.

The Department of Public Works and City Attorney’s Office this morning released a public statement about the relevant statutes in response to inquiries about the scooters that said, in part:

“Whether defined as a vehicle (Wis. Stat. Sec. 340.01(35)), motor vehicle (Wis. Stat. Sec. 340.01(35)) or a play vehicle (Wis. Stat. Sec. 340.01(43m)), under no circumstances may motorized scooters operate on a public street because they are not designed for on-street use. If motorized scooters were designed for on-street use, they would be subject to federal safety standards and manufacturer certifications.”

Alderman Bob Bauman, who represents the downtown area where the scooters have been operating, also released a statement this morning. It said, in part:

“It’s irresponsible for this company to come into Milwaukee and place the unsuspecting public in legal jeopardy. Quite simply, these vehicles are not authorized for use on sidewalks or city streets and for good reason.”

A spokesman for Bird did not have an immediate comment on the development.

Bird is one of several bike- and scooter-share companies that have been formed recently to provide an alternative transportation option in cities across the U.S. San Francisco-based for-profit bike- and scooter-share company Lime (formerly LimeBike) has been attempting to work with the City of Milwaukee and gain public support to launch its dockless service here.

But Stephens said even seeking permission from the city would not work, as the scooters run afoul of state law.

Milwaukee-based nonprofit bikesharing company, Bublr Bikes, which provides bike rentals via docking stations around the city and suburbs, recently raised $100,000 to continue expanding and prepare for competition from for-profit companies like Lime and Bird.

Bird and Lime have faced criticism in some cities where they’ve launched because they sometimes begin service without explicit permission from a municipality, and because some users have left bikes and scooters in the middle of sidewalks in downtown areas instead of at the curb.

The electric scooters that scooter-share startup Bird delivered to Milwaukee curbs yesterday are illegal to ride on Milwaukee streets and sidewalks, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Bird scooters were distributed in the Third Ward today.

“They would be classified as motor vehicles under Wisconsin traffic law and they’re not registered or titled,” said Deputy City Attorney Adam Stephens. “They can’t be (registered or titled), because they’re not properly equipped with federal safety requirements and manufacturer certifications.”

If you planned to take a ride on one of the scooters, beware. Stephens said the fine for operating the scooters on city streets or sidewalks is $98.80.

Santa Monica, California-based Bird first contacted the City Attorney’s Office at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Stephens said, well after it had distributed the scooters around town yesterday morning.

“We’re considering our legal remedies right now, which could include citations and injunctive relief including seizure,” Stephens said.

The Department of Public Works and City Attorney’s Office this morning released a public statement about the relevant statutes in response to inquiries about the scooters that said, in part:

“Whether defined as a vehicle (Wis. Stat. Sec. 340.01(35)), motor vehicle (Wis. Stat. Sec. 340.01(35)) or a play vehicle (Wis. Stat. Sec. 340.01(43m)), under no circumstances may motorized scooters operate on a public street because they are not designed for on-street use. If motorized scooters were designed for on-street use, they would be subject to federal safety standards and manufacturer certifications.”

Alderman Bob Bauman, who represents the downtown area where the scooters have been operating, also released a statement this morning. It said, in part:

“It’s irresponsible for this company to come into Milwaukee and place the unsuspecting public in legal jeopardy. Quite simply, these vehicles are not authorized for use on sidewalks or city streets and for good reason.”

A spokesman for Bird did not have an immediate comment on the development.

Bird is one of several bike- and scooter-share companies that have been formed recently to provide an alternative transportation option in cities across the U.S. San Francisco-based for-profit bike- and scooter-share company Lime (formerly LimeBike) has been attempting to work with the City of Milwaukee and gain public support to launch its dockless service here.

But Stephens said even seeking permission from the city would not work, as the scooters run afoul of state law.

Milwaukee-based nonprofit bikesharing company, Bublr Bikes, which provides bike rentals via docking stations around the city and suburbs, recently raised $100,000 to continue expanding and prepare for competition from for-profit companies like Lime and Bird.

Bird and Lime have faced criticism in some cities where they’ve launched because they sometimes begin service without explicit permission from a municipality, and because some users have left bikes and scooters in the middle of sidewalks in downtown areas instead of at the curb.

Comments

  1. Louis Rugani says:
    June 28, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    How safe are motorcycles, and what are THEIR federal safety requirements?

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm