Barrett names Adam Schlicht as new Port Milwaukee director

Appointment subject to common council approval

by

May 30, 2018, 5:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/ideas/government-politics/barrett-names-adam-schlicht-as-new-port-milwaukee-director/

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has named Oak Creek-native Adam Schlicht as the next director of Port Milwaukee, replacing Paul Vornholt, who recently became the mayor’s chief of staff.

Adam Schlicht

Schlicht has spent the last decade working for the U.S. Department of Transportation, including with the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. since 2010. Most recently he led the SLSDC’s Great Lakes Regional Initiative. The position, based in Cleveland, focused on foreign trade, maritime and economic development activities in the U.S. and Canada.

“The city relies on the port director to promote commerce and support the local economy. At the same time, we count on Port Milwaukee to operate efficiently and continue to return a dividend to the city’s general fund,” Barrett said. “Adam’s background and energy are ideally suited to this job, and I am confident he will continue the excellent work underway at the port.”

Schlicht holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in international management from American University in Washington D.C.

The appointment is subject to common council approval. Schlicht was not immediately available for comment on the appointment.

