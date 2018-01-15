Baker resigns as Milwaukee health commissioner

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Bevan Baker has resigned from the city health department after information surfaced last week that the families of children who tested positive for elevated lead levels in their blood may not have been properly notified over the last three years.

Baker tendered his resignation last Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. Former health commissioner Paul Nannis has been named interim department administrator, and a national search for Baker’s replacement will begin soon, Barrett said.

Baker has led the department since 2004. He was reconfirmed for a second term in 2008.

Barrett said he became aware early last week of mismanagement in the health department and “shortfalls” in how the department has followed up with families following blood lead testing.

“Since I have learned about this, I have been demanding additional information and answers,” Barrett said in a press conference. “I am angry, disappointed and actively working with department staff to fix it right now.”

Every year, about 25,000 children in the city undergo blood lead tests, 3,000 of which indicate elevated blood levels. The medical provider who conducts the testing is required to notify the family of the results and conduct follow-up testing if necessary. In addition, the city health department receives those reports and is also required to notify families and follow up with them.

Barrett said it is unclear whether the department adequately followed up with families from 2015 to 2017.

“I expect more,” Barrett said. “Our residents expect more and we have a responsibility to do what is entrusted to us in government.”

The health department will now send 8,000 letters notifying families of elevated blood levels “out of an abundance of caution,” Barrett said.

He said disciplinary actions have already been taken but declined to provide details, citing personnel matters.

The city’s aldermen released a joint statement on Friday.

“This is an egregious public health failure that was in direct noncompliance with procedures put forth by Common Council resolution,” the Common Council statement said. “We will move forward to hold the executive branch accountable for this very serious failure and we will investigate in depth to determine what processes, procedures, or other matters, if any, have been ignored, not complied with, or have been mishandled by the health department.”